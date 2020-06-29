It is a warm June evening; the sun is just past setting, the breeze has stilled, birds have settled. It’s that moment of absolute calm when the day sounds have silenced and the night noises haven’t begun. The perfect evening to just sit and take in the nighttime garden.
But, look — over there, in the grass — there is a sudden spark of magic, a glint, No, it’s gone. A flash; gone. Wait; another. In the trees. There’s more. As the darkness descends, the flashes continue — more and more until they are blinking on and off throughout the whole garden. Some stay low in the grass; others float in the air, while still others coat the tree branches.
You might know them as fireflies or lightning bugs. But, in reality, these guys are neither bugs nor flies.
Instead, they are beetles. Most in our area are black with an orange/ yellow shell just behind their heads and yellow stripes down the edge of each wing cover. The flash is created by special organs in the abdomen that create an enzyme called luciferase. This is mixed with magnesium, ATP (the molecule that delivers energy to the cells) and oxygen to create a cold light that may be green, yellow, blue, or pale red, depending on the species.
So, the big question is, why? Earliest studies showed the larvae glow to warn predators that they are poisonous. But the adults? It turns out the flash for them is all about love and finding that perfect someone.
Each species and gender has its own flash pattern. Adult males fly up and shine their light. Depending on the species, females may fly, or not. Those that don’t find a perch and respond with their own flashes. Back and forth, first male then female, as he flies closer and closer, finally finding her — and true love — in the dark of night.
But, of course, Nature always has a trick up her sleeve. Female insects need a lot of protein in order to produce eggs. And the best source of protein for a girl bug is to take advantage of the close proximity of an interested boy. In other words, in this world of boy meets girl, the story often ends with girl eats boy. In the case of fireflies, the females of several species have learned to mimic the female response flashes of other species. Using these, they lure in other males in order to have a high-protein meal of an unsuspecting, hopeful lover, before getting down to business with her own species.
After mating, females will lay eggs just under the surface of the soil. The eggs hatch in three to four weeks. And the larvae burrow into the soil to become great garden predators. They eat worms, small insects and — joy for us gardeners — slugs and snails. The larvae will feed all summer and then hibernate for winter — either in the soil or under tree bark. Then, when it warms up in spring, they will feed for a few more weeks and then pupate to turn into adults around the first of June.
Encourage fireflies to thrive in your home garden. They love very organic soil with lots of leaf litter and wood debris. Create layers of plants with tall trees, shorter trees, shrubs, perennials and groundcovers in your plant beds so they have plenty of perching spots. Allow a fallen tree to remain in place to rot away, or keep stacks of old firewood in the beds. And leave autumn leaves there, too. I usually mow mine a few times and then blow them into the beds on the last pass.
Lightning bugs, I think, are as much as symbol of Southern summers as evenings on the porch, mint tea and watermelon. I hope and pray there will never come a day when children fail to spend evenings darting across lawns, filling mason jars with hand-caught wonders, later to fall asleep to the green flash-filled jars sitting at their bedsides.
