Imagine a vegetable that originated in the Americas — Peru, to be exact — but instead became synonymous with Ireland. Imagine a vegetable that is packed with almost every nutrient needed by the human body. Imagine a vegetable that is so productive that you can feed an entire family for months from the tiniest of garden spaces. Imagine a vegetable that provided the food that fueled much of the exploration of the world.
Now imagine a vegetable that is so misrepresented and maligned by nutritionists, doctors, and gym trainers that even the smallest bite today is fraught with guilt and remorse.
It is 1492, and Columbus is sailing the ocean blue. He arrives on an island and immediately, not knowing any better, surmises that he must have arrived at his destination, the Spice Islands, now known as Indonesia. He does a bit of exploring, frolics among the native peoples, takes note of some cool plants and animals that prove he is where he thinks he is (peppers and colorful birds) —and then it is time to go home, where he is sure he is going to be covered up by riches, glory, and fame.
So, he loads up his ships with food and water and sets off. In those days, sailors didn’t really think they were going to fall off the edge of the earth. They thought they were going to die of scurvy. They didn’t know what caused this disease, but it was the real problem with long-distance voyages, and the reason so few set sail across large expanses of ocean. After a few weeks out, sailors started dropping from the lack of vitamin C until, often, there was no one left to sail the ship.
But on this voyage? Columbus and his men sailed home, and no scurvy. Why? Because they loaded up the hold with potatoes. The perfect food for long voyages.
Potatoes are loaded with vitamin C. They also contain magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, phosphorus, choline, folate and quercetin — all important to our health today. In addition, they are high in fiber and have complex carbohydrates that help provide energy to our systems. In other words, they provide a lot of bang for the buck. They are easily stored for long periods of time in cool, dry locations. They are filling. And they taste a whole lot better than salted pork and moldy hardtack (a rock-hard, basically inedible biscuit). In other words, you can keep a large crew alive without taking up too much space for precious trade cargo. So Spain and Portugal started using potatoes as the main food on their ships, and it is no small coincidence these were the ships that first explored the Americas and the African continent and made the first circumnavigation of the world.
From their introduction to Europe, potatoes also quickly became the food of the impoverished. Cut up a potato so each piece has one or two “eyes,” put the pieces into soil and each plant that grows from them will produce 20 to 30 more potatoes. They need little space and will produce even in fairly poor soils. And until the advent of the potato blight, this lowly plant fueled populations of hardworking people and also their livestock with little effort and freed them up to be able to work at other professions. It was the potato as much as anything that provided workers for the early days of the Industrial Revolution. And the appearance of the blight caused the largest human migration in the world and certainly led to much of the growth of population of the United States.
Today, potatoes are still easy to grow in any back yard and are still a great addition to our diets. I start mine in a trench or a large empty pot.
Layer one inch of good, rich organic soil on the bottom and lay out the cut potato pieces on top of that. Cover them with 2 to 3 more inches of that same soil. Then, as the plant grows, keep adding more soil to the surface until the plant is at least 2 feet under soil.
After that, watch the plant carefully for bugs. Colorado potato beetles love them and will quickly reduce the plant to a few tattered stems. These can be controlled easily by picking them off and dropping them into a jar of soapy water or by spraying with an organic insecticide that kills beetles. Every 14 days, spray it with fungicide to keep the dreaded late blight from attacking. And water when the weather is dry.
The plant will produce the tubers along the buried stem. They will form within two to three months. When the plant starts to yellow and die back, dig the potatoes, lay them out and let them dry for several hours, and then store in a cool, dry, dark location. Don’t wash them until you are ready to eat them, as the soil will help them keep in storage.
Try some different varieties. A wide range of flavors and textures that are available. Some are starchy, others fluffy. There are sweeter versions and also earthy flavors. And while most are white or yellow, there are some that are purple or pink inside.
And as you savor this tasty, healthy addition to your dinner, do try to appreciate how much of our world history has been affected by the simple, lowly potato.
