Let’s continue our exploration of the spice trade. We are only focusing on spices like pepper, nutmeg and mace, among others. This journey does not included herbs, like basil and oregano, which are also used to spice up food.
The discovery of trade routes from Portugal to the Indian Ocean in the late 1400s and early 1500s established the luxury trade of spices to Europe. The Portuguese, in 1510, after battles with the Arabs, were able to control trade on the Indian Ocean and established a trading center on the island of Ceylon. There, they quickly exploited the cinnamon forests, enslaved the workers, and built up a trade monopoly that lasted into the 17th century.
Gradually, the Portuguese moved further east to the Malay Peninsula, close to the Spice Islands. They were concerned about territorial acquisitions and, to some extent, spreading Catholicism.
Trade with the natives was largely based on barter. For example, on Banda, the group of Moluccan islands where nutmeg grew, the natives were used to exchanging their spices for food and clothing, which they did not produce. The value of mace was seven times more expensive than nutmeg. That was the rate of production; both came from the same tree.
The Portuguese shipped spices to Lisbon, but for the first 60 years of this trade, the Dutch controlled the shipping into northern Europe. They made a handsome profit on spices and took no risk in explorations of the Far East.
Then, in 1568, Philip of Spain moved into the Netherlands, and war broke out. After 15 years, the Dutch managed to dislodge the Spaniards from the northern provinces. Although the defeat of the Spanish armada in 1588 reduced Spain’s sea power, it did not prevent from participating in he spice trade.
Let’s backtrack a little in our tale of the spice trade. In 1595, a group of Amsterdam merchants sent an expedition to the Indies. It was a bad voyage. After two and a half years, 89 men returned from a company of 248, brawling and arguing. However, the merchants among them did have 245 bags of pepper, 45 tons of nutmeg and 30 bales of mace. This meager loot started a rush eastward.
The United Dutch East India Company was formed with the power to defeat the Portuguese, if necessary. However, the Dutch soon proved themselves superior in strength. Native rulers enlisted the help of the Dutch to dislodge the Portuguese from Ceylon and other islands. The Dutch tried to make contracts with native princes to buy at fixed prices, rather than using the barter system.
However, there were other traders, such as the Chinese, who were selling spices to the Portuguese and the English. To control production, the Dutch had nutmeg and clove trees uprooted and permitted plantings only on certain islands. Yet the output of spices increased. A young bookkeeper, Jan Coen, almost single-handed created the Dutch empire built on cloves, mace, nutmeg and pepper.
While the Dutch were displacing the Portuguese in the East, the English were thinking about trading voyages rather than piracy. In 1600, Elizabeth I granted a charter to an English company with the provision that each expedition had to be financed separately. In 1609, James I granted a new charter, which gave the East India Company the monopoly of English trade with the East. A period of constant harassment between the Dutch and the English followed.
In 1619, the new Dutch Republic signed a treaty with England that said they would join forces and divide the spoils of the Indies. The English were not strong enough to sustain the agreement. However, they still managed to trade, sending back cloves over the next 60 years, in spite of Dutch expeditions.
The Dutch monopoly in the spice trade did not last forever. In 1770, Pierre Poivre, a French botanist, smuggled clove and nutmeg trees out of the Spice Islands and cultivated them successfully. Other plantings were made in the Seychelles and later in Zanzibar and the West Indies. By the 19th century, no European country had a monopoly on any spice, and prices started to fall.
When Columbus reached the island of Hispaniola and subsequently the mainland of America, he still was looking for the fabled riches of China. However, instead he brought back tobacco, yams, kidney beans, many new fruits and nuts, and the chili pepper. Some years later, he sent back the allspice berry, which became popular in Europe.
In 1519, Hernan Cortez led his troops on the conquest of Mexico, eventually bringing back to Spain not only great wealth in gold and silver, but also vanilla, chocolate, turkey, maize, tomatoes and potatoes. The Spaniards planted ginger in the New World colonies and capsicums in the Mediterranean region.
The United States entered the spice trade towards the end of the 18th century. Ships from Salem, New London, New Bedford and Boston sailed for the East carrying tobacco, foodstuffs and even ice to trade for tea, coffee, textiles and spices — particularly pepper, ginger, cloves, cassia and cinnamon. Pepper from Sumatra and from Malabar was by far the most import, in quantity and value.
The decline of the New England ports in the 19th century gave New York the lead in importing spices, a position it still holds. Almost 60 percent of U.S. spice imports come through New York, with Baltimore and San Francisco ranking second and third.
The United States is now the largest importer of spices in the world, followed by Germany, Japan, and France. Singapore is the largest entry port (shipping) for spices, notably pepper, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, anise, ginger, chilies, and cassia from China. The international trade in spices is more than 500,000 tons annually.
Pepper is the most important spice in most markets. Next are paprika, chili and cayenne pepper. That just goes to show that many people like a little hotness to their food.
Maybe next week, we will explore some of those spices like nutmeg, mace, and pepper. All are very small, but add a great deal to our foods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.