I never know what I am going to find when I do research for this weekly column. Years ago, I thought food was food; it was not my expertise. I liked to cook, but I had other interests.
No, I do not remember taking any time to ponder the good or bad points of eggplant. Nobody I knew ever liked it. Frankly, I have not thought about this vegetable in years.
However, I became very interested in this elongated purple vegetable and researched what I could do with it. I found that it was the basis of a dish called ratatouille, which pairs well with lamb. In the ‘90s, I had made several ratatouille dishes and served them with roasted lamb. It was an easy dish for company.
Then I forgot all about eggplant.
What does eggplant look like? You and I probably just pass it up when we see it in the fresh vegetable section of the grocery store. Traditionally, it is a deep brownish purple and is elongated in shape, with one end being considerably chubbier than the other. There is also a baby eggplant that is a miniature version of the big ones.
Then, in the past 25 years, a white eggplant was developed. It is smaller in size, and has a much milder, sweeter taste, without the bitter tinge that the smaller purple Italian eggplants have. These white eggplants are firmer, contain less moisture and hold their shape when being sautéed.
Eggplants are believed to have originated in India, where they still grow wild. They also have been grown in Southeast Asia and continue to be part of that cuisine, as well as of the cooking of China.
Eventually, eggplant was grown in most of the Mediterranean region occupied by the Arabs, including Spain. By the late 1500s, aubergines (eggplants) were being grown in some English gardens.
The eggplant has a special place in European folklore. It was considered to be poisonous if consumed in large quantities. The Italians considered it to cause insanity. In the 19th century in Egypt, insanity was reported to be more violent in the summer, when eggplant was in full production.
Italy incorporated eggplant into its cuisine in the 15th century. The plant reached England in the late 16th century, and France about a century later. It really did not turn over any worlds, so to speak, in any of the European countries. It did, however, become popular in Italy after it appeared on the menu of Pope Pius V in 1570. Eggplant has remained a favorite vegetable in the Middle East and in Italy.
King Louis XIV liked to see exotic and unknown foods grace his table, and he was pleased when his chef, who also was in charge of the royal kitchen gardens, grew this unknown plant and prepared it for him.
Thomas Jefferson is responsible for bringing the first planting of eggplant to this country. Always in search of new foods, Jefferson had seeds and cuttings of unknown foods sent to him regularly from abroad. The first eggplant in the United States was grown at Monticello.
Later in France, eggplant lost favor because it was thought to cause epilepsy. However, under the new government of 1795 after the Revolution, the hippies and beautiful people of the time made eggplant their crusade. They gobbled down slices upon slices of it, not only in the restaurants, but also in the gardens of Paris. Eggplant became a fad food.
Eggplant has never gained great popularity in the United States, except among diners of Italian or Middle Eastern origin. When it was first grown in America, eggplant had the same reputation as tomatoes — it was considered to be poisonous. Delmonico’s, a famous New York restaurant, first featured eggplant on its menu. It was not well received.
One of the most famous eggplant dishes is the Italian eggplant Parmigiana, in which fried slices of eggplant are baked in a tomato sauce and covered with a layer of mozzarella cheese. The southern Italians and Sicilians also include eggplant in a number of their pasta dishes.
The greatest devotees of eggplant are the southern Italians and the Arabs of the Middle East, especially the Syrians and Turks, who claim to know a thousand ways of preparing it.
Eggplant and tomatoes seem to have an affinity for each other. They are frequently cooked together, as in the French ratatouille.
The following is my version of ratatouille, with an American addition — corn. Mushrooms are also added for extra flavor and moisture. The dish may be prepared early in the morning, refrigerated and baked just in time for dinner to be served. It is excellent with grilled lamb or chicken. The recipe can easily be cut in half.
American Ratatouille
• 3 small Italian (purple) eggplants, sliced 1/4 inch thick
• 5 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 onions, sliced
• 1 cup sliced mushrooms
• 1 medium red pepper, chopped
• 1 medium green pepper, chopped
• 1 clove garlic, chopped
• Kernels from 4 ears of fresh corn
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• 4 medium zucchini, sliced
• 4 to 5 medium tomatoes, sliced
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 1/4 cup freshly ground Parmesan cheese
Sprinkle the eggplant slices with salt and let them sit in a colander for 30 minutes. Then rinse and pat them dry with paper towels. This process removes the bitterness from the eggplant.
Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté them until wilted. Add the mushrooms, peppers, eggplant and garlic and continue sautéing until the eggplant begins to soften. Place the mixture into a large round or oblong casserole. Add the corn, salt and pepper.
Arrange the zucchini slices and tomato slices in alternating, overlapping rows on top of the eggplant mixture. (May be prepared ahead to this point and refrigerated.) Just before baking, sprinkle the casserole with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the thyme. Bake in a preheated 350° F. oven for 35 minutes. Then drizzle the remaining tablespoon of olive oil over the vegetables and sprinkle the Parmesan cheese on top. Continue baking for another 15 minutes. Serves 8.
