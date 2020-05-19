I do not eat much bread. For breakfast, it’s just cereal and I rarely eat lunch. However, I do enjoy a sandwich for lunch. I have a bread machine, and I used to activate it late at night so that warm bread would be ready for breakfast.
The origins of bread, like most culinary customs, are rather obscure. The best guess is that flat breads were prominent in the late Stone Age. These breads that have survived over time include the tortilla, Indian Johnny-cake and Chinese pancakes.
However, raised breads seem to have been developed in Egypt around 4000 B.C. At that time, there was a new variety of wheat that could be easily husked.
The improvement of wheat was only one of several technical advances in bread making. Grinding equipment progressed from the mortar and pestle to two flat stones. Then, in 800 B.C. in Mesopotamia, the eventual use of a circular motion made use of animal, water and wind power to grind grain.
Fermentation, originally a matter of chance contamination by airborne yeasts, was promoted by the use of a piece of old dough. It is still the method of choice of bakers in Paris, as well as bakers of San Francisco sourdough bread. By 300 B.C., yeast making was a specialized profession in Egypt.
Historians say that the Egyptians constructed the first bread ovens 2000 years before the time of Christ. At that time, Egyptians were great bread eaters. They had 42 types of baked goods and were known to eat about a pound and a half of bread daily.
Throughout the Bible, there are numerous references to bread, including the familiar saying of Jesus, ”Man shall not live by bread alone.” The phrase ”Bread is the staff of life” was a commonplace utterance from the English pulpit and a sign of the dominance of bread in everyday life.
Bread has made history, too. Bread riots unseated emperors in ancient Rome. The French revolutionists of 1789 cried for bread, and received the reply, “Let them eat cake.” In more recent times Benito Mussolini asked his people to love bread, “the heart of the home.” In all ages, governments in time of stress have hesitated before taking the final, desperate step of rationing bread.
The bread of primitive man was unleavened and perhaps, as the story goes, the discovery of a leavening agent by a cook in ancient Egypt was pure chance. However it came about, the Egyptians baked some of the finest bread in the ancient world in cone-shaped ovens. Flattened, and perhaps coarse to present-day taste, the ancient round or triangular loaves unearthed at Deir-el-Bahari were a great improvement over the open-air baking of earlier times.
Bread, the symbol of the bounty of the Nile, was cast upon its waters as a tribute to the gods. It also was placed in tombs to feed the departed spirits. Egyptians literally earned their daily bread. Workers were given bread at the end of the day as wages.
It was the practical-minded Romans who developed the circular millstone and enlarged the baking oven to mass-production capacity. The commercial baker in business by 168 B.C. carefully put his mark on each loaf. The ruins of Pompeii revealed beehive-shaped ovens, as well as remains of bread baked in them. The Romans preferred bread “sine pondere” (without heaviness) as being best, revealing an early preference for light, white bread.
In the Middle Ages, as cities and towns grew, trade guilds were established for bakers. Millers and bakers always were highly respected, although they were suspected in many cases of taking some grain or dough for themselves. A London baker devised a method of taking dough under the watchful eyes of his customers. His kneading board had a small hole in the middle, through which pieces of dough were pulled by a boy hidden under the table.
In the 1600s and 1700s, a piece of stale bread was part of the table service. The bread, called a trencher, served as a plate. Meat and gravy were put upon it and the whole thing was eaten by hand. At the end of the meal, the bread had absorbed the meat juices and was eaten. No dishwashing was necessary.
During the Revolutionary War, bread was so important a part of the diet of that the Continental Congress appointed a Superintendent of Bakers and Director of Baking in the Grand Army of the United States.
Latecomers though we were in the long history of bread making, we Americans were fast to learn. A breakfast menu for first-class passengers at the height of riverboat luxury in the 1800s offered a choice of 12 hot breads at breakfast. Yet Greece, in the second century A.D. offered as many as 50 different breads, including a cheese bread similar to ours.
It was not until 1834 that the roller mill was invented to crush grain more rapidly and economically between revolving cylinders. This completely removed the outer covering and germ. The customers were happier with their white bread. Millers and bakers were happier, too, because the germ-free flour kept longer. Then, it was realized that nutritional elements were lost in the process, making it necessary to enrich the bread dough with B vitamins and iron.
There is a whole category of breads named “quick breads,” which are easier to make and take less time. Quick breads are usually classified by the type of leavening used to make them. They are grouped according to the thickness or thinness of the batter.
There are pour batters, drop batters and soft batters. The batters may be rolled, patted or shaped before baking. Popovers and waffles are pour batters. Spoon bread, cornbread and dumplings are drop batters. Although these quick breads are made from similar ingredients, they are completely different.
With this stay-at-home mandate, I am going to get out the Dutch waffle iron for Sunday breakfast. Thick waffles topped with sliced strawberries and lots of syrup should cheer me up from “house arrest.”
