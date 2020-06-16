It always annoys me when, either at a restaurant or in someone’s home for dinner, the first thing one of the guests does is pick up the salt and/or pepper shakers. He or she then liberally sprinkles some pepper on the food, as if it had not been seasoned at all.
I wonder if these diners realize that pepper, at one time, was like gold. Maybe they would have brought small containers to smuggle some of the pepper home. No, no; leave the pepper grinder (mill) on the table. We have our own at home.
For the past two weeks, this column has focused on the spice trade, which is a great part of our civilization. Pepper has been and is still an important part of the economies of the Far East. It is amazing how one little spice can be the center of history for centuries.
The fruit of the pepper plant, a perennial climbing shrub, is indigenous to the forests of southwestern India. However, the pepper plant is now cultivated in warm countries throughout the world, mainly in Southeast Asia. Today, Vietnam grows 80% of the world’s pepper and is the leading exporter.
Both black and white pepper come from the dried berry of the same vine, which can grow to 20 feet in its wild state and climbs tree trunks like ivy. The berries for black pepper are picked when they are unripe and reddish in color. They grow on catkins, with about 50 berries to a spike. They are dried in the sun or smoked. When the spike is dry, the berries are rubbed off, winnowed, packed and shipped as the familiar black peppercorns.
These black peppercorns are small reddish-brown or black pellets with a wrinkled surface. They are sometimes cracked or ground before being sold, or can be ground by the user in a pepper mill as needed. That is probably best, as whole peppercorns keep their flavor longer than ground ones.
The berries that make white pepper are picked when they are slightly riper than those for black pepper. They are then fermented in piles or soaked in water to make it easy to remove the outer coating of the seed. Sometimes this coat is rubbed off by machine. The inner part is then shipped as white pepper, which is not as pungent as black pepper. Often, the two are ground and mixed together to obtain certain degrees of hotness.
The uncommon Long Pepper of Java has been esteemed as one of the world’s most valuable spices. Although we take its availability for granted, it has not always been plentiful. The more common black pepper was traded for centuries between India and Europe and was as precious as gold. In 408 A.D., when the Goths sacked Rome, they demanded 3,000 pounds of pepper, as well as gold and silver, as a ransom.
After one of the battles won by the Crusaders, the people of Genoa received more than 16,000 pounds of pepper as their share of the booty. The consequent sale of this pepper made them rich.
Pepper was the most prized of all spices during the Middle Ages. The spice was so precious that it was often used as money. People received their pay in pepper or paid their rents with it. The pockets of the guards who worked on the docks of medieval London were sewed up by anxious merchants so that theemployees could not steal the rare spice.
The use of pepper as money spanned a period of about 2,000 years. In ancient Greek and Roman times, it also was used as a means of paying tribute. Rome saved itself from Attila the Hun in 452 by “presents” of cinnamon and pepper. In the 12th century, several French cities imposed a tribute of 2 pounds of pepper per head instead of taxes.
Peppercorns were used not only to pay rent for land, but also to buy it. Pepper provided rewards for Genoese soldiers who participated in battles in the Middle East. They were given 2 pounds of pepper per man. Court fines were imposed in the form of peppercorns. It is reported that King John III of Portugal paid part of his sister’s dowry in peppercorns when she married Charles I of Spain in 1524.
In medieval times, pepper also was used as a measure of wealth. One measure of a person’s wealth was the amount of pepper in his pantry. One way of saying that a man was poor was to say that he lacked pepper.” The wealthy kept large stores of pepper in their homes and let it be known that it was there. It was a guarantee of solvency.
The constant cry for pepper and its high price were among the factors that induced Portuguese explorers to look for an all-sea route to India, where the treasure grew. Vasco da Gama, sailing around the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa, found such a route.
By reaching the home of pepper, India’s Malabar Coast, he took he pepper trade away from the people of Genoa and Venice. They had monopolized the overland routes by which pepper had traveled from the East. To compete with the Portuguese, other countries founded companies that dealt in spices, such as the Dutch, English and French.
The uses of pepper were not limited to the kitchen. A 15th-century English remedy recommended, “Take nine peppercorns for aching joints.” The Middle Ages were the times of great plagues, and pepper was said to ward them off. Later, people believed that if you swallowed a whole peppercorn every morning immediately upon rising for a week, severe cases of rheumatism could be cured.
Pepper also has played an important part in American history. Soon after the Revolution, an enterprising ship’s captain from Salem, Massachusetts, managed to outwit the Dutch merchants, who, at that time, monopolized the pepper trade.
This smart captain arranged to trade directly with the growers in the East Indies. On his first voyage, he brought back 150,000 pounds of black pepper, which he then sold at a 700% profit. That was the start of the trade, which made Salem a great shipping power and the young United States a commercially active trading country.
Today, there are various grades of ground pepper on the market, ranging from fine to coarse grades. Many cooks prefer grinding their own pepper as needed.
