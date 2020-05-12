Do you snack? Some people do at certain times of the day, others with cocktails, and others only if a particular snack food is offered to them.
Snacks are small bits of food. Much of what we classify as snacks may include crackers, chips, nuts or even pieces of fruit. These little food morsels, such as potato chips, also can accompany other foods.
The history of snack foods is like a fairy tale. So, get something to drink, a snack or two, put your feet up and enjoy a journey into snack time. It almost reads like a fairy tale. Ready? Are you comfy?
Once upon a time, there were no Fritos corn chips in America — nor were there any Lay’s potato chips — and food darkness covered the land. Then, one day in the early 1930s, Elmer Doolin borrowed $100 and went into business with Fritos. About the same time Herman W. Lay also borrowed $100 and went into business with Lay’s potato chips.
Abruptly, the American snack industry was born, and the lights came on all over the world.
For snack foods, the lights have never gone out. In a match made in snack heaven, Fritos and Lay’s merged in 1961. In 1965, when PepsiCo munched them up into its corporate tummy, their joint sales totaled about $200 million. Today, their sales are in the billions.
How come there’s all this salty success? As one Frito-Lay executive put it, “We put our money where out consumer’s mouth is.” And their consumer’s mouths are where they’ve always been: right on the old salt lick.
It has been said that the yearning for potato chips is one of mankind’s deepest emotions. This is curious in light of the fact that this yearning lay dormant from the beginning of recorded time until 1925, when the invention of the potato slicer changed everything.
Since then, the lowly potato has been subjected to indignities beyond common conception at the loss of all integrity and nutritional value. It has been dismembered into a multitude of thin, thinner and thinnest slices. Thus, a wholesome but dowdy spud has undergone the knife and became a star.
The thickness of an ordinary potato chip is 55/1,000 of an inch. Ruffles, Frito-Lay’s ridged potato chips, are twice as thick. When Frito-Lay dared to go thicker, in its search for a potato chip that might taste more like a potato, it boldly broke the thickness mold.
The daring developers nevertheless had to respect some precepts such as “fracture pattern.” When inserted in the mouth, the potato chip must not shatter like a plate. Then there is “mouth clearance.” When well in the mouth, the potato chip must mash down into a consistency that will chew up quickly. Otherwise, people might eat them too slowly and delay, or eliminate, the consumption of additional chips. It also must be possible to reproduce the same identical chip, unerringly, in each of the 39 Frito-Lay’s plants.
Think of the work that went into producing Frito-Lay’s thicker chip, which began in 1984. In this project, which cost $25 million, those unwitting spuds faced tests that their Irish ancestors never knew.
They were sliced every which way. They were crushed between steel jaws. They were pierced with surgical devices and fried at temperatures both high and low. Some were soaked in briny baths for hours, days and weeks, before facing the night of long knives. They were hurled at force into whirling blades.
Nothing worked, until O’Grady, a nearly nameless spud hero, suggested that they build into each thicker chip “areas of structural weakness.” And that is how the extra thick and crunchy chips were born.
“Extra thick” means as much as 210/1,000 of an inch in some parts, alternating with the conventional thinness in ridges running parallel on both sides, slightly out of sync. It was a triumph, and Frito-Lay made $140 million off of O’Grady’s invention in the first year on the market.
All of this structuring and experimentation goes back to the creation of the first potato chips.
According to culinary history, the creation of potato chips goes back to Aug. 24, 1853. At that time, George Crum, a cook at Moon’s Lake House in Saratoga Springs, New York, was trying to keep his customer from complaining about his too-soggy and salt-lacking French-fried potatoes. Crum decided to cut the potatoes extra thin and season them with more salt. The customer loved these “new potatoes.”
These thin slices of potatoes with extra salt became a favorite of Crum’s customer, Cornelius Vanderbilt. The “Saratoga Chips” name still exists today.
As with most inventions, innovations soon followed. As the old saying goes, ”There is always a better mousetrap.”
In 1920, Frank Smith, a Londoner, packaged a twist of salt with his chips in a greaseproof bag. Thirty years later, Joe Murphy, the owner of an Irish company, developed a technology to season potato chips during manufacture. After some trial and error, Murphy and his employee, Sam Burke, produced the world’s first seasoned potato chips — cheese, onion, and salt and vinegar. In the United States, barbecue-flavored chips appeared in 1954.
At first, potato chips were sold in stores in glass bins. Then chips were put into wax bags at the factory. This kept the chips fresh and crisp. However, the innovation of cellophane allowed potato chips to become mass produced. Today, potato chips are packaged in plastic bags with nitrogen gas blown in, prior to sealing. This lengthens the shelf life and provides protection against crushing.
Basically, potato chips are kettle-cooked in a batch process. The potato slices are rinsed in cold water to release their starch and then fried at a low temperature. They are continuously raked to prevent them from sticking together. With advances in production, this process is still being used toady.
Potato chips are not only snack foods, but also toppings for casseroles. What would the famous Green Bean Casserole be without a potato chip topping?
Pass the chips, please.
