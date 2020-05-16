If it weren’t for inflation, I’d be a much bigger fan of bonds.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual inflation rate as of March is 1.5%.
I know that doesn’t sound like much, but it could be one of the least appreciated data points in the financial world.
Also, some economists believe all the money Congress and the Federal Reserve are pumping into the economy today may drive up inflation, possibly significantly, over the next two to five years.
Let’s assume inflation averages 3%, which is close to the long-term average, over the next five years.
At this rate, a basket of goods costing us $1,000 today would have the following price tags over the next five years: $1,030; $1,061; $1,093; $1,126; $1,159.
Five years is not a long time and, still, inflation already could begin to have a significant impact on a budget.
If your monthly spending budget is $5,000, the same math would drive your expenses up to $5,796 in five years.
How would you come up with the extra $796 in the example above?
If you use investment income as your source of income, you might feel squeezed if you rely on bonds. Interest payments are typically fixed. If you receive $5,000 in interest today, you probably won’t receive more in five years.
Further, adjusted for the same inflation as above, a bond’s principal value would decline by more than 14 percent.
“So, are you suggesting stocks for income?” one might ask.
Only if you can afford setbacks and can handle the rollercoaster ride.
It’s true that stocks raise their dividends most of the time, and typically by more than the inflation rate. But sometimes, like right now, we see several companies reduce or halt their dividend payments.
Further, the principal value of a diversified stock portfolio in five years is unknown. Historically, most often, it’s higher after five years — but not always.
As an alternative, you can buy Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPs), or annuities that adjust their value or payment according to inflation.
For inflation-adjusted annuities, make sure to research the insurance company behind the promise. And expect the payout rate to be lower, as the insurance company is taking on the inflation risk.
In the end, you cannot change the course of inflation — but, please, make sure you allow for it.
I don’t want you to find yourself short on cash because you forgot prices may go up in the future.
Good luck.
