It seems staying home during lockdown may be bringing back the day traders.
Jim Bianco with Bianco Research suggests many people who’re missing making bets on sporting events have found day-trading stocks and options a satisfying alternative.
In support of this notion, cnbc.com reports that, in the week after receiving their $1,200 relief checks, trading volume for recipients with incomes between $35,000 and $75,000 increased by 90%.
With the stock market bouncing back strongly since March 23, many of these short-term traders may interpret profitable trades as a result of their skills, when the success may instead be the simple result of most stocks going up.
Remember, a rising tide lifts all boats.
According to Barron’s magazine, the trading platform Robinhood, which appeals to younger investors, currently either sees most trades in stocks selling for single digits or companies that may score big if they succeed in their pursuit of a coronavirus vaccine.
To me, the fact that options trading is up among small investors is a warning sign that too many people treat investing and trading as gambling.
With options, which typically expire within months, you can lose your entire investments for no other reason than that your idea didn’t come true soon enough.
To trade for a quick profit is, to me, the same as saying the market is mispricing an investment.
Well, what is it you know about the near future that the overall market does not know?
Excitement, anecdotes and hunches should not be the foundation of your answer.
If you feel the urge to speculate in stocks or options consider setting aside an amount you can afford to lose without jeopardizing your financial future.
Then, if you find yourself making money with your first few trades, please, don’t add more money to speculate in the belief that you can consistently repeat the profitable pattern.
Rather, stick with it for a year and, if you’re still crushing it, well, then maybe add a little more.
When it comes to stock speculation, as with the casinos, in the end the house tends to win. Just don’t let the house run away with your entire nest egg.
Good luck.
