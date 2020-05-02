There are some investors and institutions who specialize in profiting from dramatic drops. These days, some of them can advertise huge payouts after the recent crash.
Making lots of money when almost everyone is losing their shirts? That looks really smart. Maybe you, too, could make money that way.
Be very careful if you find yourself drawn to these stories. This type of investing is basically to look for a way to be right when almost everyone else is wrong.
It may be fun to speculate in other “black swan” events, but you could quickly find yourself chasing ghosts as you attempt to predict the unpredictable.
Just because you’re looking for something doesn’t make it more likely to happen. It just increases your awareness of the possibility.
Still, for the sake of argument, let’s say you found a potential black swan. Now you need to select an appropriate investment.
Once you have found this investment, respect its current price. Ask yourself what reasons other investors have to set the price as it is. And be brutally honest; other investors may be fully aware of the black swan concerns.
If you instead consider placing money with institutions that specialize in black swan investing, do your homework. They may have predicted numerous catastrophic events over the years and possibly lost money all along.
Even a broken watch can be right.
Rather than attempting to benefit from something going wrong, I prefer to align my investments with what I expect to be the continued aggregate progress of our society — sometimes with dramatic but temporary setbacks.
In the long run, I believe patient stock investors should profit, even if they may experience temporary setbacks due to unforeseen events.
Good luck.
