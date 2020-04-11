How should you invest in retirement? How much money can you draw from your portfolio and reasonably expect not to run out of money?
These two questions go together and have, rightly, received more scrutiny than possibly all others in the investment planning world.
Historically, a common approach used an age-based formula. You’d take your age and equate it to the percentage you allocate to bonds and cash. The rest would go to stocks.
That way, a 70-year-old would have 30% in stocks, an 80-year-old 20%, and so on.
The idea, in essence, was that the older you are, the less risk you should take.
Then, some research suggested the critical period during which to make sure you’re not overly exposed to stocks is in the five years before your first withdrawal through the first five years of withdrawals. Following this period, the thinking goes, you actually may increase your stock allocation carefully.
To be blunt, the older you get while your portfolio is intact, the less chance there is you’ll live long enough to run out of money.
A popular shortcut to figuring out the reasonable withdrawal amount is to start with 4% of your portfolio. Then, each subsequent year, you adjust the dollar amount by the rate of inflation.
So, if you have $1 million and start taking $40,000, and inflation is 2%, you’d take $40,800 in year two and $41,616 in year three, and so forth.
Another approach is sometimes referred to as the bucket approach. You could have three buckets: a near-term bucket for the next three years of planned withdrawals; an intermediate-term bucket for the following two to seven years; and a long-term bucket for the rest.
With this approach, if you have $1 million and plan on drawing $40,000 per year, you could place $120,000 in the near-term bucket and invest in something quite stable, like money market funds or CDs.
In a four-year intermediate-term bucket, you could place four years’ worth of planned withdrawals — $160,000 — in, for example, highly rated bonds.
This would leave $720,000 to be placed in the long-term bucket. You could invest this in a diversified stock portfolio earning a couple of percent in dividends.
After the first year and $40,000 drawn from the near-term bucket, you could take accumulated dividends and interest in the other buckets to replenish the near-term bucket. If that doesn’t add up to $40,000, you could sell bonds in the intermediate bucket to replenish the near-term bucket and sell some stocks to replenish the intermediate bucket.
In years of poor stock returns, you could decide not to sell stocks to replenish the intermediate bucket but wait for a potential rebound in stock prices. By having seven years of expected withdrawals in non-stock investments, you may be able to wait seven years before you have to liquidate stocks.
The core idea here is to avoid selling stocks while their prices are temporarily low while tapping into the potential of the inflation-beating return of stocks.
Naturally, all of this assumes life plays out as planned. Well, of mice and men and best-laid plans — this is why you likely will need to be flexible and make course corrections along the way as your life and plans change.
If you are not comfortable doing this on your own, you may want to seek the advice of a financial advisor.
Good luck.
