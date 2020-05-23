Both index funds and actively managed funds can be a convenient way to diversify your investments.
Of these two broad types of funds, index funds have gained tremendously in popularity over the past few decades. Stock index funds, according to cnbc.com, make up almost half of all stock investing in the U.S.
Their popularity is due in part to their typically lower expense ratios, and the fact that many actively managed mutual funds struggle to perform better than passively managed index funds.
Basically, “if you can’t beat ‘em, you might as well join ‘em.”.
But how do you determine if index funds are right for you?
As with almost all investing, the starting point should be your own goals. Your investment selection should be a result of your goals, not the other way around.
If you seek long-term growth, stocks may the better choice.
If you wish to avoid sudden large account drops, fixed income may be the way to go.
But before you pick, for example, a broad stock index fund tracking an index like the S&P 500, make sure you understand what may lie ahead.
In my experience, whenever a broader stock market measure like the S&P 500 tanks, most index investors suddenly don’t give a hoot about how little they’re paying for their index fund.
Recently, S&P 500 index funds dropped 34%. If you started with $1 million, you would, in a matter of five weeks, see your investment go down by $340,000.
Cold comfort knowing you may have saved a few hundred dollars in fund fees.
Will you keep faith in stocks and hold on to your low-cost index fund if your account gets decimated?
And on the topic of index funds, one quick word on exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The vast majority of ETFs track a specific index. In other words, investing in ETFs likely means investing in index funds.
As the name indicates, ETFs are traded all day long on an exchange. Unlike for most mutual funds, you don’t have to wait until after the markets close to get your price. For most investors, I imagine that doesn’t matter.
In the end, stock index funds can be a great way to invest. But whenever you read articles suggesting stock index funds is the way to go, keep in mind you may have to suffer some horrendous drops along the way in order to enjoy potentially great long-term results.
Good luck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.