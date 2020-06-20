“Why do I have to pay taxes on my mutual funds if I didn’t sell during the year?”
A lot of mutual fund investors get surprised when they get their 1099s showing taxable gains from their mutual funds.
This happens because most mutual funds are required to distribute all realized capital gains and losses annually. This means that just because you didn’t buy or sell securities, the fund most likely did, and the realized gains or losses flow through to you as a mutual fund share owner.
“But I just reinvested the mutual fund dividends.”
This doesn’t matter.
When you reinvest, two separate things happen: first, you receive cash which may be taxable; and, next, you use this cash to buy more shares.
The ‘half-good’ news here is that your cost basis is adjusted upwards, so, when you eventually sell your shares (“redeem,” in mutual fund lingo), you may not experience much, if any, capital gains — even if the fund has done well over the years. Basically, you realized the gains along the way.
Another factor that may impact how much you’ll owe in taxes is the fund’s turnover ratio. This ratio refers to the proportion of the fund that is sold over the course of one year.
A turnover ratio of 100% means the fund, on average, could be completely changed in one year. Said another way, the average holding period of securities in such a fund is one year.
A higher turnover ratio may lead to more realized gains and, possibly, more short-term gains, which are often taxed at a less favorable rate than long-term gains.
Of course, if you own these funds in a tax-sheltered account like an IRA, this is a moot point. As long as you leave the dividends in the retirement account, you should not owe taxes.
In the end, actively managed mutual funds may be a good way to invest but be aware of the potential tax ramifications.
Good luck.
