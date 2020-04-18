A bear market in stocks is defined as a drop of 20% or more. A bull market is defined as a 20% rise or more after a bear market.
We just had a bear market. The S&P 500 stock index dropped 34% from the February peak until the trough on March 23.
It’s unknowable if the March 23 price level was the ultimate bottom. Either way, it may be helpful to see what happened after past shocks to the markets.
BNY Mellon and Russell Investment Research looked back at the following six market shocks: 1970s oil shock (1973–1974), Black Monday (1987), S&L Crisis (1990), LTCM/Asian Crisis (1998), Tech Bubble Crash (2000–2003) and Subprime Financial Crisis (2008 – 2009).
These market declines ranged from 13.4% (LTCM) to 51.0% (Financial Crisis).
In all but one of those instances, the market climbed up more than 30% over the following 12 months. (It went up 23.3% after Black Monday.)
After two years, all six instances saw the market recover by more than 40%. Twice, the recovery got all the way into the 80% range.
As of this writing, we’re up 23% from the bottom. (I know, technically we’re in a bull market.)
“Yeah, well, so we’ll be up after we’re done going down. No kidding, Sherlock. But when did or do we bottom?”
Unfortunately, the answer is not available until long after the drop.
The only way I believe you may get the full rebound is to endure the full drop. Getting out to avoid the pain is a natural response, but then you’ll later have to figure out when to get back in the market.
That’s the problem with market timing: you have to get two consecutive decisions right.
Rather than attempting to predict the near-term, I encourage you to focus on your financial goals. They guided you when you set up your portfolio.
If your goals haven’t changed, there is a good chance you can sit tight and a potential recovery could allow you to draw money from your accounts as intended.
Good luck.
