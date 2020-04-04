I think an allowance should be for a child’s learning, not earning.
The learning part of having money deals with making decisions about saving for something children want, rather than going for more immediate gratification.
With experience, they also may learn to separate their money into different buckets. One savings bucket for deferred spending, another bucket for giving to a cause they support, and then the last bucket for spending now.
Basically, portion out your money. Save first and spend the remainder with good conscience.
I don’t think we should pay our children for chores. If we do, it’s a transaction. We’d teach them that doing anything around the house warrants payment.
Then, one day, they may decide they don’t want the money badly enough and tell you to take the trash out yourself.
I think it’s good to learn that sometimes we need to do something without expecting something else in return. We need to chip in for the common family good. Make your bed, empty the dishwasher, fold the clothes.
You choose where to draw the line between chores for the family good, and other tasks for which you can make it a transaction. For example, you may decide to pay your child to wash your car.
Also, be careful not to pay so much that your child later frowns upon normal pay for bagging groceries or hosting at a local restaurant. As a friend likes to say, “You’ve gotta keep them just poor enough to want it.”
If you are co-parenting, make sure to talk this through with your partner so you’re on the same page and communicate the same message to the child. Otherwise, you know just how quickly they’ll figure out how to play one parent against another.
In the end, we hope our children will grow up to be kind people who help out, and who are not afraid to work for a dollar.
Good luck.
