“How on earth can the stock market be almost all the way back when the economy cratered?”

Double-digit unemployment, trade war, coronavirus, and social unrest.

Right now, economists and pundits are having a field day coming up with new letters or symbols to capture the economy’s future path: U-shaped for those who think it’ll take a long time before the economy gains traction, V-shaped for the optimists, L-shaped for the “it’s all over”-crowd, Nike swoosh for the gradualists, and reverse square root for those in between.

It’s easy to get sucked into the debate but I caution investors against equating the economy with the stock market. They do not move in lock step.

A common answer to the above question is that ‘investors are looking across the valley’ and thus bid up prices in expectation of a recovery in earnings within the next twelve months.

At first glance this seems plausible but my partner, Michael Kaminski, finds the explanation unsatisfying: “if investors look across the valley then how come we sometimes take a nosedive”?

If investors in aggregate would mainly concern themselves with the health of companies in a year it seems we should have a smoother ride than history has presented us.

Could the problem instead be that we forget to think long-term when our account balance plummets? Then, many primarily care about here and now. They want answers. And they want action.

When you invest for the long-term resist the temptation to react to near-term drops. And definitely be very careful not to explain stock prices directly with economic variables and forecasts.

There is a connection. It’s just a lot looser and less actionable than many appreciate.

Instead, expect future recessions, market crashes, and recoveries, the timing and magnitude of which are unknowable in real time.

This way I believe you stand a better chance of holding on to your investments and harness the potential for growth of your principal which may better support you in your later years.

Good luck.

» Last week, in my eagerness to contrast stock and bond valuations, I made a mistake when I compared stock prices to the combination of earnings and dividends. Dividends, typically, come out of earnings. Instead, I should have compared stock prices to earnings or dividends separately.

The main point remains, though; bonds are expensive.

Jorgen Vik is a certified financial planner and partner with SKV Group LLC.

Load comments