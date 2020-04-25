“Let your winners run,” but “don’t put all your eggs in one basket.”
Both investment sayings have value, but when might it be time to sell a winner to avoid owning too much of one stock?
There are no ironclad rules for this, but I personally prefer to limit a client’s portfolio to roughly 10% in one single company stock.
If the client has no intention to spend from his or her portfolio, I might raise the limit to 20% or even more, especially if it is a large and financially healthy company.
I typically don’t like adding to a stock if it already exceeds 5% of the client’s portfolio. That’s when I think it’s OK to let the winner run on its own.
These limits may seem reasonable but still can be hard to follow.
For one, if you’ve owned a stock for many years, you may have become very familiar with the stock and feel that you know the company well. Rather than reduce, you may even want to buy more.
Also, it’s hard not to get overconfident and ignore diversification when you sit on a 10- or 20-bagger.
Or it could be your large position is in your employer’s stock, and you know how hard everyone works, so you find it hard to believe the share price can drop too much. Naturally, employees of most other stock companies will feel the same way about their employers.
Besides the familiarity bias, I’d caution extra against owning too much of your own employer’s stock. If something happens to the employer’s fortunes, you might not only lose your job, but also see your portfolio decimated.
So, what to do if you think you have too much in a single stock?
Sell yourself down to what you consider a reasonable level — for example, 10% of your portfolio — and make it a rule that if the stock again exceeds a higher bound, you’ll sell back down to the lower allocation level.
Yes, you may owe capital gains taxes. If so, set money aside to help cover the tax liability, and then consider buying other stocks with the remaining proceeds. That way, you diversify your portfolio and help reduce your reliance on one particular stock.
Another way to help reduce your exposure to a concentrated position is to gift shares to your favorite charities.
If you were planning to give them money anyway, why not gift shares and leave the cash in your checking account? This way, you may not owe capital gains taxes, and the charity, if qualified, may sell your winner stock without incurring taxes.
In the end, however much you like a stock, be careful so you don’t end up with too much of a good thing.
Good luck.
