If I had a dollar for every investor who has told me it was obvious during the financial crisis that prices were too low and that it presented an epic buying opportunity ...
We all have a natural tendency to rewrite our own history. It’s known as “hindsight bias.”
I have a suggestion for curing ourselves from future hindsight bias: Write it down.
How do you feel about buying stocks now?
Is it obvious to you that current prices are a great buying opportunity? And that the lower we go from here, the greater the buying opportunity? Are you putting available long-term capital into stocks right now?
Write it down. Date it. And add the current level of the Dow Jones Industrial index.
If you write that you’re holding on but are in no way ready to put available capital into stocks, fair enough. In a few years, you will be able to look back at this emotion frozen in time, rather than altered by the then-known outcome.
Maybe you’ll write that you sold. Again, include date and Dow level.
If you later buy back into the market, note down the date and Dow level again.
If you find that you’re buying at a higher level than when you sold, you will have learned a lot about your investor profile.
Maybe you’ve decided on a figure below which you will no longer hold on to your stocks. Write it down. Later, it might look illogical to decide you’d sell, but only if you’d receive less for your investments. That could mean you believed the market could either go to zero, or go lower and stay lower.
Here’s what I’m writing down on March 23, 2020, with the Dow at 18,592:
I believe stocks will bottom, possibly soon, and that the next bull market will follow.
I believe people who have capital they don’t foresee needing for several years should consider buying stocks now. If that’s feels too aggressive, consider buying in, say, bi-weekly increments.
I believe IRA owners who convert to Roth IRAs now will pay taxes on a lower value than what they will own in their tax-exempt Roth IRA in years ahead.
I believe the more we focus on our fears, the more we lose our grounding, and the less equipped we are to make good decisions.
I believe optimism about the long run is rational, based in history.
I believe there are too many smart people working incredibly hard to solve the challenge of the virus for not a single one to succeed. Frankly, I find it unimaginable.
I believe it is misdirected, though understandable, to attempt to pinpoint how far down stock markets will go or exactly when we’ll bottom. It can be fun and scary to entertain such predictions, but I believe it’s a mistake to act on them. They’re predictions, educated guesses.
I believe there never is certainty about the future. But we can have faith that our system will survive this health crisis and economic crisis. I firmly believe it will. We’re resilient. We argue over it; it gets messy. We make mistakes. But we get there.
I believe several of the economic moves made by governments will help. Later, we can argue over what worked well and what didn’t.
I believe those who hold on to their stocks for the long run will participate in the entire market rebound, but that those who sell now and wait to buy back until things appear clearer will miss a significant part of the rebound.
I believe people who seek to maximize clicks and views by taking advantage of the proclivities of the most fearful among us ought to be ashamed of themselves. We need honest, science-based information, not sensationalized non-stop obsessing over worst-case scenarios.
I believe it’s not so much the bad news that wears on us as it is the unknown. But we can choose not to fill all the unknown space with more bad. We all need to take regular media time-outs from all the speculation about the bad.
I believe most people are showing themselves from their best side right now as they look to help others.
I believe our medical professionals on the front lines are heroes. We need to do all we can to keep them safe.
As an investor, when you grapple with all the coronavirus news, remember that, unlike with the medical challenges, doing nothing may work to your advantage; time becomes your friend.
As a person, focus on what you can do to help. Check if your elderly neighbor needs anything from the grocery store. FaceTime loved ones. Ask your local food bank if they need help. Donate to those who are hurt by the shutdown.
Stronger together.
