• Albemarle County hosts the Community Conversation Surrounding Court Square series at 6:30 p.m. June 29 with Sara Bon-Harper, executive director of James Monroe’s Highland; Louis Nelson of the University of Virginia; and Jennifer Stacy, member of Highland’s Descendant Advisory Panel, leading the virtual discussion "Expanding the Narrative at Highland" and their work to represent a multivocal history, one in which many voices combine to tell one set of stories. Register in advance at https://publicinput.com/Q7581.
Breaking
Lectures for June 16
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Latest Local Offers
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes
Proudly continuing our tradition of personal and compassionate service to the Waynesboro, St…
Towe Insurance Service Inc
We are committed to providing clients with the highest quality insurance plans available com…
Our community is more than just a home...it's a lifestyle! Call us at (540) 649-1950 or visi…
Contests & Events
promotion
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.