• Albemarle County hosts the Community Conversation Surrounding Court Square series at 6:30 p.m. June 29 with Sara Bon-Harper, executive director of James Monroe’s Highland; Louis Nelson of the University of Virginia; and Jennifer Stacy, member of Highland’s Descendant Advisory Panel, leading the virtual discussion "Expanding the Narrative at Highland" and their work to represent a multivocal history, one in which many voices combine to tell one set of stories. Register in advance at https://publicinput.com/Q7581.

