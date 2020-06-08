• The Center hosts "The Rise and Fall of the Berlin Wall," presented by Harold Mock, via Zoom meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Join the meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/82786786313. Meeting ID: 827 8678 6313. (434) 974-7756.
• Piedmont Environmental Council will host the webinar "Capturing the Rain: Green Infrastructure Options for HOA Common Areas " from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This webinar will introduce attendees to green infrastructure concepts that can transform community spaces at homeowners' associations, as well as options for similar spaces at parks, churches and schools. Registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/capturing-the-rain-green-infrastructure-options-for-hoa-common-areas-tickets-105398082502.
• Senior Statesmen of Virginia will meet virtually via Zoom from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with the General Assembly Legislative Update provided by state Sen. Creigh Deeds and delegates Matthew Fariss, Sally Hudson and Chris Runion. State Sen. Bryce Reeves and Delegate Robert Bell have been invited. Details and registration are at http://www.seniorstatesmen.org/. (434) 962-3099.
