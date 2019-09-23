» Albemarle County 275th anniversary celebration includes history talks by Andrea Douglas and Dede Smith from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, followed by Sara Bon-Harper from 1 to 2 p.m., at the Albemarle County Office Building-McIntire. Family friendly events are held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. albemarle.org/275. (434) 296-5841.
» The Center hosts Leontyne Clay Peck, former Maryland commissioner on African American history and culture, presenting “Pillars of Family Restoration: Roots, Ancestors, DNA” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Kelli E. Palmer, head of diversity, inclusion and corporate citizenship at CFA Institute, presents “Diversity in the Workplace” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3. 491 Hillsdale Drive. (434) 974-7756.
» The Sierra Club hosts Del. Sam Rasoul speaking about the Virginia Green New Deal at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Library 201 E. Market St. sierraclub.org/virginia/piedmont.
» Jefferson Area Board for Aging hosts "Health Insurance Options for Early Retirees" from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 2 at Northside Library, 705 W. Rio Road. (434) 817-5248.
» Piedmont Virginia Community College holds a health sciences career panel with Susan Kabadi, diagnostic medical sonographer at the University of Virginia; Sarah Sotherden, billing and coding manager at Sentara Healthcare; and Camilla Washington, clinical education team coordinator at Sentara Martha Jefferson Medical Group from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the North Mall Meeting Room, 501 College Drive. pvcc.edu. (434) 961-5203.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.