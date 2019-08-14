More than a dozen local acts will come together this weekend to promote unity.
On Sunday, the Made In Charlottesville concert will hit Tonsler Park as the city’s Unity Days events wind to a close.
The free event, organized by Tanesha Hudson, will feature 14 musical acts, vendors and opportunities for attendees to learn more about community organizations.
“Music brings everyone together,” Hudson said. “We plan on dancing in the street. Everyone is welcome.”
The musical acts include local talents like Ebony Groove and the 100 Proof Band.
Charles Alexander, known locally as Alex-Zan, will discuss the history of the park during the event. Myra Anderson will promote mental health awareness and resources.
“It’s not just about entertaining people,” Hudson said. “It’s about educating them.”
In the middle of the day, attendees can watch the championship game of the Banks Collage Basketball Association. Hudson felt it was important to incorporate the summer league, organized by Damien Banks, in the event.
“Damien has done great work in the community,” she said.
The concert was allocated $15,000 by the Unity Days Committee. The City Council set aside a total $100,000 for events throughout the summer to promote healing around the two-year anniversary of the Summer of Hate in 2017. Of that total, $25,000 was used for marketing.
The $15,000 for the Made In Charlottesville concert is the most of any one event sponsored for Unity Days.
Hudson hopes that the event can be repeated annually.
The event is scheduled from 1 to 9 p.m. and is free. Margaret Depremo will provide shuttle service from Buford Middle School and Cherry Avenue.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/madeincharlottesville.