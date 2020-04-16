Pollak Vineyards' 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon took home the coveted Monticello Cup in the first virtual edition of the Monticello Cup Wine Awards.
The 30th annual Monticello Cup Wine Competition took place in early March, and winners were scheduled to be announced during Monticello AVA Wine Week, which was postponed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Monticello American Viticultural Area instead presented a virtual event Wednesday evening to announce the winners and celebrate the 26 wineries who participated in the competition. Out of 71 wines in the competition, there were 13 gold medals, 56 silvers and two bronzes.
The top three white wines were Keswick Vineyards' 2019 V2, Michael Shaps Wineworks' 2017 Petit Manseng and Trump Winery's 2012 Brut Reserve.
Jefferson Vineyards' 2017 Jefferson's Own Estate Reserve, Michael Shaps Wineworks' 2017 Cabernet Franc and Pollak Vineyards' 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon, which captured the Monticello Cup by receiving the highest overall score.
The other wines are as follows:
Gold
Barboursville Vineyards' 2015 Octagon, Cardinal Point Winery's 2017 Union, DelFosse Vineyards & Winery's 2014 Screaming Hawk Meritage, Flying Fox Vineyards' 2015 Trio, Hark Vineyards' 2017 Spark (Meritage style), King Family Vineyards' 2017 Mountain Plains (Red) and Pollak Vineyards' 2017 Cabernet Franc Reserve.
Silver
Afton Mountain Vineyards' 2017 Tradition, 2017 Cabernet Franc and 2013 VDN "Vin Doux Naturel"; Barboursville Vineyards' 2017 Nebbiolo Reserve and 2017 Petit Verdot Reserve; Cardinal Point Winery's 2017 Cabernet Franc Clay Hill and 2018 St. Rose; Chestnut Oak Vineyard's 2016 Chestnut One, 2017 Merlot and 2017 Euclid; Chisholm Vineyards' 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2015 Tannat; Cunningham Creek Winery's 2016 Estate Petit Verdot and 2017 Estate Chardonnay; DelFosse Vineyards & Winery's 2015 Grinning Fox and 2016 Grand Cru Reserve; Flying Fox Vineyards' 2017 Trio and 2016 Petit Verdot; Glass House Winery's 2019 Pinot Gris and 2017 Cabernet Franc; Grace Estate Winery's 2017 ODO, 2017 Adeliza and 2017 Orange Wine; Hark Vineyards' 2017 Petit Verdot and 2017 Merlot; Jefferson Vineyards' 2016 Jefferson's Own Estate Reserve Red Wine and 2017 Jefferson's Own Estate Reserve White Wine; Keswick Vineyards' 2017 Signature Series Cabernet Franc and 2019 Viognier; King Family Vineyards' 2017 Mountain Plains (White) and 2019 Verde; Knight's Gambit's 2016 Petit Verdot (Alexandra's Cuvee) and 2018 Chardonnay; Lovingston Winery's 2017 Pinotage; Michael Shaps' 2017 Petit Verdot; Mount Ida Reserve's 2017 Bell Mount Reserve Chardonnay and 2017 High Ridge Reserve Cabernet Franc; Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards' 2019 Sauvignon Blanc, 2017 Wild Common Reserve and 2017 Easton Blue; Pollak Vineyards' 2017 Meritage; Reynard Florence Vineyards' 2017 Cabernet Franc, 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2017 Petit Verdot; Thatch Winery's 2017 Tannat — Block 8, 2018 Viognier — Amazing Grace Vineyard and 2019 Rose; Thistle Gate Vineyard's 2017 Petit Verdot; Trump Winery's 2017 New World Reserve and 2018 Sauvignon Blanc; Veritas' 2017 Cabernet Franc Reserve, 2016 Vintners Reserve and 2016 Petit Verdot; and Wisdom Oak Winery's 2018 Sauvignon Blanc, 2017 Meritage and 2017 Cabernet Franc.
Bronze
Glass House Winery's 2019 Chardonnay and Mount Ida Reserve's 2017 Mount Pleasant Viognier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.