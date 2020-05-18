This is one of the most common tree species in the Southeast, and certainly in the area where I live, here in Columbia, South Carolina. It is a common component of forests, mostly bottomland, from Delaware to Texas, including most of Florida. (It doesn’t quite get into Kentucky.)
It is commonly seen as a street tree, and in parks. Some really big ones occur planted along various streets here in town, as well as on the local college campuses.
The bark of large trees is generally dark gray, and a bit rough. The leaves are characteristic, I think, and I tell the students that each leaf has a broadened apex, and that it is shaped like a tornado, if you hold it upright by the petiole. Or like an ice cream cone. (They like that better.) Then I hold it up to my face, below my eye, with a downward orientation, and I tell them that if they can't remember the name of it, I'll be sad. A green tear. They get a charge out of that, too. (They love all my jokes and funny stories.)
As with all oaks, individual male and female flowers are quite tiny and inconspicuous, located on different places on the same bough. The male, pollen-producing flowers are held together in a string-like affair, and I know you’ve seen these things piled under a tree in the spring. Female flowers produce the acorns, of course. During the autumn of a good “mast” year, a single large tree can produce seemingly thousands of acorns, and these are commonly scattered around on the ground. The acorns are rather small and unremarkable, the caps small enough to lodge between my dogs' toes, causing discomfort until removal.
Saplings and, perhaps more obviously, sprouting branches from cut trees commonly have leaves that are larger, and with variously pointed lobes, so this is confusing sometimes. This is actually the situation with a lot of different tree species, but especially so with various oaks. The best and most characteristic leaves of any tree come from mature individuals, as you might expect.
Sometimes you might confuse this with "blackjack oak," Q. marilandica, which has been the subject of this column in the past — and which can sometimes grow alongside our Mystery Tree in the sandhills. Blackjack is almost always a resident of well-drained sands, whereas water oak can tolerate wet soils, even temporarily flooded, so there's the habitat difference. Also, blackjack leaves are typically much larger, and with a good bit of reddish hairs on the lower surface. Finally, backjack leaves, also rounded apically, usually have three very shallow "shoulders," which may appear on water oak, but not consistently.
You might wonder why, with the use of "nigra," the Latin word for black, this tree isn't called "black oak." Linnaeus named this species; I don't know why he named it "nigra." Although the bark can be dark, I don't think Linnaeus ever saw it. Anyway, common names are notoriously inaccurate and misleading, and there are no rules governing their creation and/or usage. You can call this a pine tree if you want. (OK, maybe that is a bit extreme.)
Answer: "Water oak," Quercus nigra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.