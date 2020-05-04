These quarantine times are having a toll on everybody. I hope you are able to come to grips with whatever concerns you have about, first of all, your health, and then your families, your jobs and your education. There are plenty of ways to deal with this personally, and I hope you are finding a new action timetable so that you can best deal with these disruptive times.
I have taken to reading a lot more. The other day, I picked up my copy of William Styron’s “Sophie’s Choice” (first trade edition, signed by the author), and then there is my old college copy of “Norton Anthology of English Literature” up there in the bookshelf. Additionally, I’ve also taken to long walks in my neighborhood — socially distancing, of course — and I am discovering all sorts of new things to look at, previously unknown and unexpected.
This is especially interesting for a botanist, since you don’t have to go very far to find something new and fascinating. Yesterday I walked down the hill on my street and crossed the lawn of the nearest local church. Here’s what I saw.
It appeared as though 100 white cats had been fighting all night long: no blood, but plenty of fur, soft and off-white. Well, of course, there was no cat fight.
Our Mystery Plant is an import from South America. As best I can tell, botanists first started noticing it in a couple of places in Georgia and Florida as early as 1919, and, by 1939, it was much more abundant in these states, as well as Texas and Louisiana. By the 1950s, it was getting to be rather widespread in Mississippi and Alabama, and then South Carolina. It has spread itself around by now throughout all the Southeastern states.
This obviously weedy species is most likely to be found in lawns and disturbed borders. Each plant usually has a central upright stem, 6 to 7 inches tall, gray and downy — and there will be several other stems radiating from it, and mostly reclining on the ground.
The leaves are skinny, sometimes a bit spoon-shaped, gray on the bottom, and green on the top. Flowers are congested into tiny heads — yes, this is a member of the sunflower family. Although the flowers and resultant achenes are small, the pappus, on top of each achene, is impressive, made up of soft, white bristles. It appears that the plants, crowded together within a lawn, will shed their ripened achenes with the pappus, and a mass of them ends up on the ground, making a conspicuous accent in your grass, with the wind eventually picking them up and putting them in your neighbor’s yard.
Most people with lawns, of course, don’t appreciate this and seek ways to control the plants — usually too late. It is likely that this species evolved in short-grass prairies, perhaps the pampas-land, of Uruguay and Argentina. I’m thinking that if you never mow your grass, this weed wouldn’t be much of a problem. But that would make the neighbors talk.
Stay safe and happy, friends.
Answer: “Trampweed,” Facelis retusa.
