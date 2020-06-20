» U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist Second Class Coby Lloyd is serving as the fleet intelligence watch assistant with the U.S. 7th Fleet Staff aboard 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). The Orange County High School graduate assists in running a watch team that provides warnings and indications for all assets in the 7th Fleet.
» Navy Musician Brian Kavolius-Matherne of Charlottesville and the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Band performed “On The Quarter Deck” with the Royal Australian Navy Band to pay tribute to 60 years of the Royal New Zealand Navy Band.
» Friends of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library donated hundreds of books to local schools and organizations. Gordon Avenue Library staff selected 400 nonfiction books from the Friends’ donations to send to Venable Elementary School for an exchange. Other places that received donations from the Friends include schools in Nelson and Greene counties, Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville, The Haven and several local long-term care facilities.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and WriterHouse announce that “Play a Note” by Fred Everett Maus has been selected as this year’s JMRL-WriterHouse Poetry Contest winner. Joan Mazza was named runner-up for the poem “Elinor White Frost.” The prizes include a $200 gift card for the winner and a $100 gift card for the runner-up. The selected poems and feedback from Henry Hart, Virginia’s poet laureate, can be found on JMRL’s blog at jmrlblog.com/2020/05/27/2020-jmrl-writerhouse-poetry-contest.
» Sheila Alexander of Albemarle County recently won $200,000 in the Virginia Lottery Scratcher game “Winning Hand.” Alexander bought the winning ticket at Shady’s Place in Nelson County. Winning Hand is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $200,000. This is the first top prize claimed, which means three more $200,00 prizes are unclaimed in this game. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.27.
» Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s vegetation management team has earned the Tree Line USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation. The award recognizes the team’s efforts to clear more than 2,200 miles of right-of-way in 2019 to prevent tree-related power outages. This designation recognizes utilities that demonstrate best practices in protecting and enhancing forestry.
