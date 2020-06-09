Dig out that half-bag of spinach and the last blueberries rolling around in the clamshell box. The pillar of the No-Cook Cooking philosophy we're exploring today is avoiding food waste, and it's much easier and tastier than it sounds.
You've already mastered several other pillars. You've learned to fight pandemic shopping stress by basing your meal planning on what you find in your grocery store, rather than bringing a list from home that doesn't match what's available. You've created your own spice blends for marinades and dry rubs, discovering along the way that you can customize them to suit your tastes and keep allergens out of your kitchen.
Now that hot weather is back and you're moving heavier fabrics to the back of your closet, it's time to take a good look at your regular mealtime rotations. You'd probably rather not work up a sweat mowing the grass and come inside to a steaming bowl of beef stew, but it doesn't mean you're sentenced to eating salads at every meal, either. Here's where No-Cook Cooking can come to the rescue — with smoothies.
If you've ever spent good money on a smoothie only to discover that it was packed so full of crushed ice that it tasted more like a slushie and choked your straw, you can drown that disappointing memory by keeping your blender on your kitchen counter all summer long.
Start the process by deciding whether you'd prefer a fruit-based smoothie or a milk-based smoothie.
When you make fruit smoothies at home, you can keep the sugar level under control. Once you've made a few custom smoothies and truly tasted the fruit, you'll discover that there's really no need to add sugar or ice cream to bulk them up. Save stevia, sugar and other sweeteners for emergencies, such as getting home with a box of too-tart strawberries. (Of course, it can be hard to turn down a breakfast smoothie with a bit of coffee ice cream in it.)
Slice up some fresh fruits from your favorite peach or apple orchard, and put them in the blender with a handful of blueberries or sliced strawberries. If you're a banana fan, add at least one. If there's a fruit in the produce section that you've been meaning to try, such as guava, mango or a new variety of plum, be adventurous. Keep in mind that if you steer clear of certain berries because you hate biting into seeds, you probably don't want to drink those seeds, either.
Watermelon elevates berry smoothies in particular, so here's a way to use up that seedless watermelon that keeps inching its way to the back of the fridge.
Now it's time to get the thickness exactly to your taste. Add some fruit juice for a silky, drinkable finish; just don't go overboard if you're watching your sugar intake. Plain or vanilla Greek yogurt brings a tangy taste with a smaller sugar hit. If you want a more grown-up flavor profile, try adding a little fresh basil and just a dash of balsamic vinegar to a strawberry smoothie, or fresh mint to blueberry and pear.
No judgment here if you'd prefer to eat your smoothie with a spoon. If you're cutting back on ice cream these days, you probably prefer a thicker texture. Here's where your pandemic pantry comes to the rescue with those bags of frozen fruit you bought. Add them to the blender to thicken the "spoonie" mix and boost the flavors. If you're feeling decadent, sugar-free non-dairy whipped topping can add just the right velvety feel.
Another secret weapon from pandemic panic buying is the humble canned pear. If you bought mass quantities of canned pears packed in juice back in April when that was the only canned fruit left on the shelf, drain off the juice and add them to your smoothie. The fiber boost and more sophisticated flavor will work wonders if you'd like something that's both filling and fun.
Many people like breakfast smoothies with protein powders, peanut butter, berries and bananas. Here's your chance to try different kinds of milk — almond, cashew, soy, rice — and build your arsenal of low-fat proteins while sneaking in some more calcium. And speaking of calcium, adding leftover chopped kale or spinach helps you fill your energy reserves while emptying the produce drawer.
Take a break from your dinnertime starter salad by using your new smoothie skills to make chilled soups. A cold, satiny bowl or cup of fresh honeydew, cantaloupe, watermelon or peach soup, blended with fresh herbs, can be a delightful surprise for friends gathering around the grill.
When cold weather comes back, put your smoothie strategies to good use making hearty soups healthier. If you've always preferred creamier soups to more watery broth- or tomato-based soups, your blender can help you bulk up the texture without the creamy calories. Blend some steamed vegetables with chicken broth and season to your heart's content. Roast a few peppers on the grill and blend them with vegetable broth and the last zucchinis hiding in the crisper drawer.
Have a few lonely potatoes left in the bag, but not enough to make mashed potatoes? Clean and dice them, peels and all, and cook in chicken broth until tender. Then put the broth and potatoes in the blender — it might be necessary to blend it inseveral batches — and use the resulting thicker base in a satisfying soup.
