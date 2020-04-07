Leave guilt and shame at the kitchen door. There’s no judgment here. This week’s No-Cook Cooking offers some ideas for putting your “panic pantry” haul to delicious use.
If the stay-at-home mandate to help people avoid contracting the COVID-19 novel coronavirus arrived right after payday, chances are you bought way more groceries than you usually do. There’s also a good chance that motive and opportunity ganged up on you before you had time to sit down, clear your mind and think through a proper shopping list.
Snowstorm forecasts tend to send shoppers scrambling for milk, bread and beer. The unfamiliar threat of being cooped up at home, hiding from an invisible adversary and hangry to boot, seemed to trigger runs on comfort foods that outpaced menu planning.
A quick glance around your favorite grocery store can offer hints into that madcap mindset. Notice that the pasta shelves are empty, but there are rows and rows of jars of spaghetti sauce. Look next to the nearly bare shelf of peanut butter, and you’re likely to see racks of lonely jars of jelly.
A well-stocked pantry is a worthy source of pride. There’s nothing like being prepared to whip up a great dinner at a moment’s notice without needing to head to the store. But if you didn’t realize just how random your haul turned out to be before you unpacked it on your kitchen counter, don’t judge yourself. Just resolve to make an inspired leap from hasty to tasty.
If you’re a No-Cook Cooking kind of cook, using what you have is what you do. You’ve got this.
Using pasta, peanut butter
If you stocked up on spaghetti, you were right to assume that it would come in handy for satisfying meals in a hurry. That peanut butter also was a practical choice; it’s a reliable, easily digested protein source that won’t turn green and funky in your fridge while you’re ordering takeout instead.
If you bought both, you have most of what you need for cold sesame noodles.
While the spaghetti is cooking according to the package’s directions, all you have to do is stir some peanut butter with a little soy sauce, a bit of ground ginger, a dash or two of red pepper flakes, sesame seeds and some sriracha or other hot pepper sauce.
If panic mode led you to buy whole-wheat spaghetti because that’s all that was left on the shelf, you’re in luck, because its nuttier flavor is perfect for this dish. Once you’ve drained the spaghetti, stir in the peanut butter mixture while the noodles are still warm.
Serve it as is if you’re too hungry to wait, but if you can chill it in the fridge for a little while, you’ll discover that revenge isn’t the only dish best served cold. Sprinkle it with more sesame seeds, some finely sliced scallions and some chopped cilantro, and you’ll have a restaurant-worthy entree that’ll boost your confidence in the kitchen.
There are plenty of cold sesame noodles recipes online ranging from ultra-simple to complex. Some recipes call for tossing the spaghetti with peanut oil before adding the peanut sauce; others add broth, brown sugar, fresh garlic and ginger and other refinements to the peanut sauce. If you bought cashew butter instead of peanut butter, scatter a few chopped cashews over your finished dish.
Experiment with this entree until you reach your own preferred balance of spicy and sweet. Finely sliced cucumber can be a delicious addition, and this is the perfect time to try different varieties of cucumber you’re seeing in the stores now. And when things get back to normal, next time you have unexpected guests, you can whip up high-caliber cold sesame noodles that’ll make them think you’ve built a foodie-worthy pantry.
Using bread and beer
Welsh rarebit may sound like a mouthful, and it’s a delicious mouthful indeed. It’s so beloved that it even has its own day (Sept. 3, if you’re marking your calendar).
If you bought too much bread, got home with a heartier-grain bread than you usually like or ended up with a beer variety that’s darker and stronger than you’d buy under normal circumstances, you’re in luck. Panic buyers can’t be choosers, but with this dish, you can choose to elevate your comfort-food game for good. You can’t lose.
Most recipes call for toasting the bread and then whisking butter and a bit of flour in a saucepan with Worcestershire sauce, shredded sharp white cheddar cheese, a bit of mustard powder and a dark ale or other boldly flavored brew to create a delicious cheese sauce. Once the sauce is melted and smooth, spoon it carefully onto the toast, spread it out evenly and bake until the sauce turns bubbly. Just keep an eye on it; let it brown, but not burn.
Once you’ve mastered making this beer-cheese concoction, you’ll want to experiment some more. Sharp white cheddar and beer can be the starting point for an excellent dip for pretzels — especially warm, soft pretzels — while you’re watching a game. Our sports-watching days are not gone forever, so take advantage of this time to build your arsenal of game-day appetizers and snacks.
The combination of beer and mustard plays well with chicken, too. If you can’t find the boneless, skinless chicken breasts you normally buy, and you aren’t quite sure what to do with the bone-in breasts, thighs or drumsticks you came home with, slather the pieces completely with spicy brown mustard, put them in a baking dish that you’ve sprayed with cooking spray, pour in a bit of dark beer and bake.
Remember that bone-in meats need to cook a little longer, but that’s OK, because the aroma will be wonderful. Here’s another excuse for experimenting with different kinds of mustard, such as horseradish, and local brews of your choice.
And while that jelly shelf at the store remains full, pick up a jar of orange marmalade. Orange marmalade and sriracha will team up beautifully for an easy stir-fry version of orange chicken when boneless, skinless breasts are back in stock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.