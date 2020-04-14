This week’s No-Cook Cooking will dive into the importance of keeping foods moist and juicy — and your own cells hydrated. Both goals are easy and tasty to achieve.
Marinating meats
Grilling is a secret weapon for No-Cook Cooking, because it’s an easy and inexpensive way to make bargains and lucky finds from your grocery store’s meat department taste great. It’s also refreshing to spend some time outdoors, which you’ll need to do because it’s important to make sure your home and your grill are practicing proper physical distancing.
If you got home with bone-in chicken or a thick cut of beef that looks chewier than you usually serve, a simple marinade can mean the difference between tender and tough.
Marinades are more than delivery systems for delicious flavors; they provide actual chemical reactions. If you’re a science buff, or you’re sheltering in place with one, spending more time in the kitchen can get much more interesting when you notice how much of the discipline of cooking comes down to the right chemical reactions at the right times. And if you’re struggling to come up with hands-on science lessons for youngsters studying at home, the kitchen makes a superb laboratory for teaching practical concepts while feeding the family.
Part of what makes baking such a rewarding challenge for many people is the mastery of precise measurements to make sure leavening agents work their magic unfettered. If some of your friends are maintaining and using sourdough starters these days, they are putting chemical reactions to particularly scrumptious use.
When you cook meat, heat breaks down its connective tissues into gelatin. That’s not always going to be enough to tenderize the meat to your liking; overcooking, in fact, can make a nice cut of beef harder to chew than your dog’s leash.
Marinating meat overnight in a sturdy plastic gallon storage bag can make a big difference. An effective marinade needs to have an acidic element to help soften and break down muscle tissue and an oil with a high smoke point, meaning it’ll tolerate the high temperatures of grilling without burning.
Here’s where science meets art. There are so many flavorful sources of acid and oil that you’ll spend the summer months on one science experiment after another.
Canola, safflower, almond, sunflower, sesame, corn and peanut oils are frequently chosen as high-smoke-point oils, as their smoke points are at 400 degrees or higher.
Your acidic ingredient can be any variety of citrus juice or vinegar, and some cooks like using yogurt or buttermilk. If you’ve been experimenting with vinegars on your No-Cook Cooking quest so far, you’ve probably enjoyed the taste of apple cider vinegar with pork and red wine vinegar with beef already.
Don’t forget to add some spices to your overnight marinade. Think of your favorite spice profiles when you create your own marinades. Try red pepper flakes and dashes of vinegar-based red pepper sauce with orange juice, or rosemary and cracked black pepper with red wine vinegar.
Here’s an important safety tip: Make enough marinade to set some aside for basting the meat while it’s on the grill. Pour half a cup of your marinade, or a bit more if you’re an enthusiastic baster, in a bowl or jar with a lid that seals tightly and put it in the refrigerator. The marinade that has spent the night in the bag with raw meat is too big a bacteria risk to baste with, so pour it out as soon as you place your meat on the grill.
Buy a package of thin bamboo skewers; they’re usually on the aisle with the kitchen tools and equipment, or the one with charcoal, lighter fluid and other grilling supplies. Put a few in a shallow tray or pan with some water to soak overnight in the fridge.
If you’re not quite sure where to begin, here’s an easy recipe an old friend taught me: cut chicken or beef into chunks, put them in a sealed plastic storage bag and pour in about half a bottle of spicy Italian dressing. Seal the bag tightly and leave it in the refrigerator overnight. When it’s time to grill, simply slide the meat chunks onto the bamboo skewers you soaked and place them on the grill. It’s a simple way to see how marinating works and get a sense of spices and flavorings that suit each other — and it’s delicious over a bed of fresh spinach leaves and steamed brown rice.
Be sure to get a big bottle of dressing — some to reserve for basting, and the rest for marinating skewers of vegetables to go with the meat.
Marinating vegetables
Fill a second plastic bag with your marinade or Italian dressing and add chunks of fresh vegetables. It’s important to keep the vegetables away from the raw meat; if you’re tempted to put them in the same bag overnight to save money or time, just don’t go there. Food poisoning is a miserable experience.
Once your meat is on the grill, slide your marinated vegetable chunks on bamboo skewers and put them on a different part of the grill. The veggie skewers won’t need as long to cook as the meat will, so have a separate plate ready for them.
Choosing the vegetables is part of the fun. Marinated mushrooms are wonderful, but be sure to buy whole mushrooms; they shrink quite a bit while cooking.
Zucchini and yellow squash soak up marinade flavors beautifully; cut them into thick slices or chunks, and they’ll hold up well on grill skewers. As you experiment with your marinade flavor profiles, you’ll build a grilling tool kit for summer’s bounty of squash, and you’ll know exactly what to do with the basket of zucchini that one of your gardening friends inevitably leaves on your doorstep.
Instead of breaking up fresh cauliflower into florets, slice it into cauliflower “steaks,” which look unnervingly like giant slides of brain tissue but taste marvelous with a bit of a char. Like cabbage wedges and bunches of romaine lettuce, they need only to be brushed with salted and peppered oil. If you’d like to make an entire meatless meal on the grill, vegan and vegetarian recipes abound online. A veggie-centric grilled meal also is a satisfying way to celebrate a successful garden haul.
Just remember to dump out all the marinade that has touched any meats or veggies — both the marinades your foods soaked in and the reserve stash you basted them with on the grill. Do not reuse it. Mix a fresh batch next time.
Keep yourself hydrated
When was the last time you drank a big glass of water? If you can’t remember, then you probably need to drink one right now. While we’re all trying to avoid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, it’s important to stay as healthy as possible. That’s yet another reason to eat so many fresh fruits and vegetables. Drinking enough water, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminds us, is important for every organ in your body.
If you don’t drink enough water because you aren’t crazy about the taste, or the lack thereof, the solution is as close as your farmers’ market, garden or grocery store. Flavored bottled waters are delightful, but it’s just as easy, and often cheaper, to make them at home. Next time you’re picking up vegetables to marinate, get some fruits to flavor your own water.
Think of the juiciest fruits with the highest water content. Just slice them up, add them to a bottle or pitcher of water and seal it tightly; leave it in the fridge to keep it nice and cold.
Thinly sliced limes or cucumbers — or both, if you want — will impart a subtle flavor to your water. If you’ve ever been served cucumber water during a spa visit or citrus-flavored water at the gym, you’ll remember how refreshing they can be.
Crush a few fresh mint leaves to add to either lime or cucumber water.
If you like honeydew melon or cantaloupe, both water-rich fruits work well. Watermelon and strawberries make a great combination, too. Customizing your own flavored water is a great way to use the little bits left over after you’ve sliced watery fruits for fruit salads or other dishes.
Don’t add sugar or artificial sweeteners, though. You won’t need them.
If you have any tips or stress-free recipes to share with folks who didn’t spend much time in the kitchen before the stay-at-home mandate, please share them at jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.