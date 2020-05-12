As the weather warms up, more freshly picked produce will appear in farmers’ markets and grocery stores. When your favorites are at their freshest, it can be hard to turn them down.
It’s so easy this time of year to get home from a shopping trip or an orchard outing with too much of a good thing. If you haven’t planned ahead for freezing your vegetables or turning your fruits into preserves, don’t worry. The No-Cook Cooking cook knows how to turn excess into excitement. And one of the easiest solutions is a theme meal.
Think of delectable Hatch chiles, for instance, which are at their hot, flavorful best in late August and early September. If you waited in line to get them roasted, savoring the aroma, you probably spent the time dreaming about ways to enjoy them. Sausage and peppers? Sliced up with other pepper varieties, swirled with olive oil in a pan and draped over linguine? Piled high on a juicy burger?
Theme dinners make it easy to enjoy the many moods of a favorite veggie at its peak. Think of one way to use your veggie as an appetizer, one as an entree and one as a side dish. For your hot chile mini-banquet, the appetizer could be a creamy red bell pepper soup recipe spiked with roasted Hatch peppers, or sliders with pepper slices tucked between the beef patties and cheese.
Sausage and peppers could be your entree, accompanied by pasta that has been tossed in a pan with stir-fried broccoli, shredded carrots for sweetness and some more Hatch chiles.
Tomato fans have plenty of options. Brush focaccia or flatbread with a good-quality olive oil, sprinkle it with fresh basil, arrange some thin tomato slices on top and then cover with fresh mozzarella cheese. Make an easy tomato soup or gazpacho to dip your cheesy bread in, and you won’t need much more for a good dinner than a fresh garden salad with cherry tomatoes. Your grocery store or farmers’ market will have multiple varieties of tomatoes, so try Roma tomatoes in a simple marinara sauce for pasta or slices of fresh mozzarella on thick planks of beefsteak tomato.
If you love onions and find yourself counting down to Vidalia season every year, plan on starting your theme meal with French onion soup. If you’ve needed an excuse to indulge in a nice-quality chunk of Gruyere cheese, this is it. There are many online recipes for caramelized onions, so make a big batch for a theme meal with plan-ahead leftovers. Follow your soup with a crispy blooming onion and grilled skewers of marinated beef cubes and pearl onions.
Spinach also lends itself well to a delectable theme meal. Start with a spinach salad or a steaming cup of creamy spinach soup, and then dig into some bright green spinach pasta with fresh pesto sauce. Slide a grilled, sliced chicken breast on top of a bed of garlicky sauteed spinach to round out the meal.
And if you’re starting to think about fruit, try peaches in an old-school chilled soup, followed by grilled chicken topped with fresh salsa made from ripe peaches chopped with mango and jalapeno. While you’re grilling the chicken, brush a few peach halves with olive oil and add them to the grill. You might have trouble deciding whether the grilled peach is a side dish or a dessert. Ice cream or non-dairy whipped topping, however, can make the decision easier.
