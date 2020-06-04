Memorial Day Weekend has come and gone, marking the unofficial start to the Summer of 2020 — or is it the Summer of Quarantine?
As Virginia and other states across the country start to open up again, many people are left wondering how to spend their summer. This is where the latest volume in the Quarantunes series comes in. It’s here to help you out if you find yourself overly stressed out and in need of something fun.
A few summers ago, Lars Gotrich of NPR Music tweeted the word “roséwave,” intended to be a joke. That joke became a revolution, and ultimately a genre of music that perfectly sums up how the summer should feel. As he puts it, it’s “less about a genre, and more of a lifestyle.”
It also kicked off a series of playlists that have become fan favorites at NPR Music every summer. In light of that, this edition of Quarantunes pays homage to the lifestyle people should want to embrace every summer, while casually sipping on a glass of rosé.
If you’ve got access to a pool, great! If you’ve got an inflatable pool at your disposal, embrace it! Even if it’s a small kiddie pool, you can live your best life in it! The whole roséwave movement knows no rules...except to enjoy yourself and have a good time listening to the tunes.
Another staple of the movement involves another summery delight: yacht rock. It’s that intersection between yacht rock and delightful upbeat pop tunes that truly brings everything together.
Those cheesy pop tunes you like to belt out during karaoke nights? Acceptable.
The songs that make you feel like you want to dance and be a bold, vivacious person wearing your (not-so) finest beach gear? Extremely acceptable.
You might even find yourself lounging in an inflatable pool trying to escape the current reality, envisioning yourself in a life of luxury.
Are you looking for a way to liven up a Polo Sunday while casually sipping on a bottle of Crosé? Then this mix of tunes is for you.
In this day and age, it’s okay to let loose and have fun, even when trying to embrace the new social norms and rules brought on by the new normal.
So sit back, relax, soak up the sun and sip away! Experience the magical feeling that the roséwave encompasses, even if it leaves you shouting “Waterloo forever!”
»“Strollin’” — Prince
»“The Boys of Summer” — Bell X1 (Don Henley cover)
»“Mansard Roof” — Vampire Weekend
»“Sunflower, Vol. 6” — Harry Styles
»“Now I Don’t Hate California After All” — Carly Rae Jepsen
»“Slide” — Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean and Migos
»“Watch Me While I Bloom” — Hayley Williams
»“Waterloo” — ABBA
»“Private Eyes” — the bird and the bee (Hall & Oates cover)
»“The Bones” — Maren Morris and Hozier
»“Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” — Selena
»“Caribbean Queen” — Billy Ocean
»“Chattahoochee” — Alan Jackson
