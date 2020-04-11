Sometimes, helping others is the best way to get our minds off the things that worry us. This week’s Stressbusters ideas offer easy ways to make a difference without leaving the house.
Make a blue pinwheel
Staying home to help everyone avoid contact with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus can be a welcome break for families who don’t get enough time to spend together in a typical week and for workaholics who need a slower pace. It’s important to remember, however, that home isn’t always a safe place for everyone, and this extended time away from routines and outside contacts may be a stressful experience for someone you know.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and one of the ways people honor brave young people and show solidarity with them is to display a blue pinwheel. Placing one in the front yard, in landscaping at work, along a sidewalk or anywhere that others can see it and be reminded how important it is to look out for children is an easy way to show your support. And remember to keep an eye out for the children in your neighborhood, because, even when school is out, we’re all in this together.
The Child Welfare Division of Albemarle County Department of Social Services is inviting everybody to join the observance. The first step is to make a blue pinwheel using materials you have around the house. Consider making your pinwheel — or even a little garden of them, if you’re feeling creative — as an arts-and-crafts lesson or a free-time family activity. Snap a photo, email it in, and you may see it soon on the Child Welfare Division’s social media channels.
Be sure to email a photo of your creation to communications@albemarle.org by Friday.
bow-WOW-Walk
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA’s seventh annual bow-WOW-walk fundraiser has moved online this year, so head on over to bowwowwalk.caspca.org to keep up with the progress.
Tiers of financial support range from adult virtual walkers for $35 to junior walkers for $25 — or, if you’re enjoying snoozing at home with your furry friends, the Cat Napper level for $35. It’s easy to pledge your support for one of the online fundraising teams, too.
Stop by the site frequently to keep up with the progress and see entries in the Pet Photo Contest. Different categories are available each week, so consider scrolling through your own photos to enter your furkids.
