Robert Wood Johnson Foundation defines health equity as a situation in which “everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible.” Unfortunately, this equity is often not the case with certain populations, particularly within minority communities.
COVID-19 has highlighted inequities and disparities in health across the nation and here locally. The Thomas Jefferson Health District’s website (tjhd.org) and the 2019 MAPP2Health report show Black residents represent 12.4% of the population, but 44.3% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 21.1% of fatalities. Latinos represent 4.8% of the population but 12.5% of hospitalizations and, while no deaths are reported, represent 31.3% of all COVID-19 cases.
If these figures surprise you, you have not been paying attention.
Disparities in health for Black and brown people are not new. A report by the health district on hospitalization rates for chronic disease shows Black people have higher rates for almost all chronic conditions. Obesity data stratified by race show Black people have higher rates of obesity. Our community has long documented the disparities in pregnancy outcomes for women of color.
It is not surprising that coronavirus disproportionately affects Black and brown communities. You might blame the people affected unless you ask why.
Family physician and epidemiologist Dr. Camara Phyllis Jones, in an article on the American Public Health Association’s website, cites racism and structural barriers associated with racism, including a lack of educational and job opportunities and resource-segregated communities without access to healthy foods, as increasing these communities’ vulnerability to coronavirus. The difference with coronavirus is we are seeing these things play out in ways we cannot ignore.
To improve health equity, hospitals and health systems need to recognize their responsibilities inside and outside access and delivery systems. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has taken a multifaceted approach involving individual, organizational and community-level initiatives, including best practices identified in the community’s 2019 MAPP2Health report. The hospital runs a free wellness center in downtown Charlottesville, collaboratively offering individual and group education, cooking classes, and access to local produce. Success stories include hundreds of participants losing weight or lowering or eliminating diabetes and heart medications.
This individual level of intervention lends itself well to making connections to other resources. Community input has led to the development of chronic disease outreach to faith communities, hair salons and barbershops. Hiring a community health worker to implement this outreach is an organizational best practice.
The hospital also is involved in community change through its leadership in the Move2HealthEquity Coalition. Move2HealthEquity is a coalition of community members and organizations across our health district dedicated to promoting active communities and improving access to health care, healthy food systems and healthy spaces. The coalition introduced Coordinated Approach to Child Health (CATCH) to more than 5,600 children in the planning district and beyond. Initial evidence shows that CATCH can help prevent childhood obesity. This summer, the Coalition is distributing 400 activity kits to children to help them stay active. A Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth (vfhy.org) grant provides funding. Information on the group’s advocacy and outreach efforts is available at move2healthequity.org. New members are always welcome.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital remains a committed partner in addressing health disparities and improving health equity throughout our community, while recognizing even internally we have a long way to go. A Sentara Martha Jefferson workgroup — along with a Sentara corporate-level chief diversity and inclusion officer, a director of health equity and department of social responsibility — are poised to lead us in these efforts.
We stand ready to critically examine ourselves and continue to expand our community partnerships and advocacy efforts to create real change — the kind of change that we hope will lead to health equity in our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.