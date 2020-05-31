One of the most challenging behavioral changes for me during the COVID-19 pandemic has been wearing a cloth face covering — or mask. I know it will get even more uncomfortable as the weather gets hotter and more humid. But it helps to remember why we are now all encouraged to wear masks when we leave home.
Cloth face coverings are just one tool we use to reduce the spread of COVID-19. In addition to washing our hands frequently, staying home when possible, and keeping 6 feet of distance between ourselves and others, we wear masks when we are out in public to protect those around us. Early research has shown that cotton face masks can seriously reduce community spread of COVID-19, but masks are most effective when everyone participates and wears one. (Source: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2007800)
Why did the guidance on face masks change?
One of the biggest reasons for the change in guidance was that it became clear that COVID-19 could be spread easily by people who are asymptomatic (showing no signs or symptoms). The Centers for Disease Control estimate that up to 25% of cases of COVID-19 are among people who are asymptomatic. Additionally, it has been found that the virus also can be spread for about 48 hours before a person develops symptoms, or what is called pre-symptomatic. (Source: npr.org) If people who are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic wear face masks, they are much less likely to spread the virus to others when they cough, sneeze or even talk. Since asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people appear healthy, it is best practice for everyone to wear face masks when they are out in public to protect others.
Another reason for the change in guidance was concern about taking much needed personal protective equipment (PPE) from healthcare workers and first responders. That is why individuals are encourage to either purchase or make cloth face masks. In fact, at the Health Department, we often refer to masks as “cloth face coverings” to distinguish between what the public is encouraged to wear versus medical-grade masks for healthcare workers and first responders.
How should a cloth face mask be worn?
Cloth face masks should be made up of at least two layers of cotton fabric. The mask should cover the mouth and nose, fitting snugly across the face and securing behind the ears. Wash or sanitize hands before putting on and after removing the mask. Try not to touch the front of the mask when it is on your face, and if you do, be sure to wash or sanitize your hands. Remove the mask carefully by the straps behind the ears. Masks should be washed after each use.
Are masks required now?
Masks are strongly recommended for all individuals when they go out in public. Some businesses require masks to be worn by workers and/or patrons. It is likely that masks will be a big part of all our public lives for quite a while.
So, what now?
Wearing a mask does not replace other important behaviors, like handwashing and physical distancing, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a mask is one important precaution that we take to protect others. When we see others wearing a mask, we know they are doing the same for us. For more information on cloth face masks and how to make your own, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/.
For more on COVID-19, please contact the Thomas Jefferson Health District COVID-19 hotline, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (434) 972-6261 or visit our website: tjhd.org
