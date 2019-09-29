Recent news reports about aspirin have generated significant uncertainty and confusion regarding its safety.
While some people have stopped taking daily aspirin appropriately under their physicians’ guidance, an alarming number of people with history of prior heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular disease have taken it upon themselves to discontinue aspirin use. I have even had patients with recently placed coronary stents for treatment of a heart attack discontinue aspirin use as a result of these reports, placing them at very high risk of a repeat heart attack and death.
The goal of this piece is to set the record straight by reviewing the role of aspirin in preventing cardiovascular events while balancing the risk of bleeding.
A brief history
For generations, people have used aspirin to relieve pain and fever. In the late 1960s and 1970s, researchers found aspirin also prevents platelets from sticking together, making the user more prone to bleeding but also preventing blood clots that can cause strokes or heart attacks. Following numerous studies in the 1970s and 1980s, a major review in 1994 of more than 100,000 patients showed that daily aspirin use in individuals with prior cardiovascular disease significantly decreased their risk of having a future heart attack, stroke or vascular-associated death by 27%. However, the use of aspirin for primary prevention in low-risk individuals was associated with only a modest 10% reduction in heart attack, stroke, or vascular death.
Since that time, aspirin has been a cornerstone in secondary prevention of major adverse cardiovascular events. Thus, all those who have been previously diagnosed with cardiovascular disease should continue taking their aspirin unless instructed by their physicians to stop.
Balancing act
The balancing act of reducing cardiovascular risk with the risk of bleeding from aspirin always has been more tenuous in patients without cardiovascular disease. It’s important to acknowledge that bleeding events, especially gastric ulcers or bleeding into the brain, carry a major risk of disability or death. Thus, physicians previously used risk scores, such as the Framingham Risk score, to determine a patient’s risk of cardiovascular events and which patients will derive the greatest benefit from aspirin while minimizing risk.
Three trials published in 2018 have completely turned the field of primary prevention on its head.
The ASCEND trial in 15,480 patients called into question the value of a daily aspirin for individuals with diabetes mellitus.
Among the elderly, the ASPREE trial in more than 19,000 individuals older than 65 without prior cardiovascular events did not show a significant reduction in cardiovascular events, but increased the risk of bleeding. This counters the long-held belief that older individuals should be initiated on aspirin therapy.
Finally, the ARRIVE trial in individuals at moderate cardiovascular risk showed aspirin did not reduce cardiovascular events but increased bleeding. Two large meta-analyses (summaries of relevant studies) of aspirin in primary prevention have provided further clarity on the data.
New guidelines
These findings have led to a major change in the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines for the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease. The new guidelines recommend not using aspirin for primary prevention in the elderly or in those at increased bleeding risk. This issue is further complicated by the general belief of the public that aspirin is relatively harmless, with people frequently initiating the use of aspirin without first discussing it with their physicians. Much of this attitude has been driven by Bayer’s marketing of aspirin as “the wonder drug.”
A recent survey of adults older than 40 without prior cardiovascular disease showed that 23.4% of respondents were taking aspirin for primary prevention of cardiovascular events, and 22.8% of these were doing so without the recommendation of a physician. Interestingly, 45% of individuals older than 70 were taking a daily aspirin for primary prevention, a practice that the new guidelines recommend against.
While it is essential to stress the continued use of aspirin in patients with known cardiovascular disease or in people presenting with chest pain, people taking aspirin without a history of cardiovascular disease should ask their doctors whether they should continue taking aspirin.
I want to stress the importance of having this conversation with your physician before stopping an aspirin regimen. Additionally, I think people should exercise ample caution before starting a daily aspirin regimen on their own, as many of them may find that the “wonder drug” is not always so wonderful.
