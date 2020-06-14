As the seasons change, we adapt and prepare meals differently. With warmer weather, we replace soups and stews with summer salads and cold or “light” dishes. We also opt for outdoor dining and consume a bit more barbecue.
It’s nice to know that we can enjoy foods in the summer while not sacrificing our health, because now more than ever, individuals are seeking a healthier lifestyle. So, what are our options for summer meals, and how do we best prepare them?
Cooking methods
Whether baking, broiling, sautéing or cooking outdoors, warmer weather offers a chance for us to try more fresh seasonal foods that are not available in the winter. As the time of year changes, some of the simplest and most flavorful meals often involve cooking on the grill.
Grilling is a common cooking method reserved for the summer for some, while others prefer to grill year-round. It’s important to remember that certain grilling practices may be harmful, particular with meats, but it doesn’t have to be as long as you follow some healthy guidelines for your summer meal prep.
Main dishes
For starters, when choosing proteins, select leaner choices such as fish, shrimp, chicken, and bison or venison. This way, you not only limit the amount of saturated fat you consume, but you also decrease the carcinogen effect associated with charring meats and grilling meats at high temperatures, which is known to produce harmful chemicals.
Several ways to combat this charring effect include trimming fat off of meats prior to grilling; cooking at lower temperatures; limiting excessive liquid from marinades or sauces, which is known to produce more smoking; grilling seafood, vegetables or even fruits; and using gas rather than charcoal for better temperature control.
There are quite a few vegetarian options as well for your summer meals. To replace traditional burgers, try portobello mushrooms, Beyond Burgers, or other vegetarian options. Try making kabobs using shrimp and vegetables to add variety to weeknight meals. Even summer salads can be packed with healthy protein alternatives, such as beans, including edamame, nuts, peas, lentils or quinoa.
Light side dishes
Everyone enjoys summer salads, which can be made by mixing greens with apples, or berries with feta or goat cheese. For another quick and easy side, try grilling or roasting corn to mix with avocado, tomatoes and a light dressing. To break from the heavy starches we consume in the winter, replace potatoes with yellow squash or zucchini. Ideas are endless when it comes to sides, and fresh ingredients are always available in grocery stores.
Sweet treat
Of course, we need not forget to satisfy our sweet tooth during the summer, although many of us need some self-control when it comes to roadside soft-serve ice cream. Some of the best desserts can be made with a few simple ingredients. Try roasting or grilling fruit such as peaches or pears, adding a simple, light whipped topping, and finishing with your favorite nuts, such as pistachios or pecans. Savoring the natural sugars present in fruit with a healthy addition of nuts is sure to add a refreshing touch to your summer night.
Other summer meal ideas
• Use a grill basket or foil to prepare salmon, cod, or shrimp with vegetables.
• Grill kabobs made of chicken, bell peppers and pineapple.
• Make summer salads using fruit and nuts.
• Grill portobello mushrooms to serve as buns or to replace meat.
• Grill fruits to make light and satisfying desserts.
Grilled Cod with Salsa Verde
Ingredients:
• 4 thick cod fillets, about 8 ounces each
• 2 lemons, 1 halved and 1 sliced
• 1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley
• 1/2 cup roughly chopped cilantro
• 1 jalapeño, chopped
• 4 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon butter, cut into small pieces
• Extra-virgin olive oil
• Kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
1. In a medium bowl, combine cilantro, parsley, garlic, jalapeño and the juice of half a lemon. Set aside.
2. Place cod fillets in a large bowl and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and the juice of the other half of lemon. Season liberally with salt and pepper and toss to coat.
3. Using heavy-duty foil, create two large squares, doubling up on the foil. Divide salsa verde mixture evenly between squares. Dot the salsa verde with butter, then place two fillets on top of each square. Top each fillet with lemon slices.
4. Fold the other half of the foil over the fish, sealing and crimping the edges to create two pouches.
5. Preheat your grill to a medium-high flame (about 400° F). Place each pouch in the middle-back of the grill and cook until the fish is fully cooked and you can smell the aromatics, about 10 minutes.
Recipe provided by Delish.com.
