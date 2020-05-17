While the daily lives of adults are hugely impacted by COVID-19, the effect on our children is just as significant. The loss of school, friends, special events like prom and graduation, relationships with teachers, and the structure of the school day leaves many families in survival mode.
Young children are having tantrums more than usual. Teenagers stay up all hours of the night. Homeschooling is more a luxury than a given, and the words “workbook” or “Seesaw” (a virtual learning platform) may trigger instant meltdowns.
During this time of uncertainty, it is normal for our children to experience increased anxiety or a sense of helplessness. In addition to concerns about the health of vulnerable family members, children may worry they will never see their friends again or fall behind in school. While many signs of distress in a child are obvious (nightmares, clinging more to parents, attention seeking, regression to behaviors such as thumb sucking), others are less clear. Young children may fight more with siblings or complain about aches and pains. Older children may become obsessed with media, neglect schoolwork, withdraw from family life, or use drugs or alcohol to cope. If you are concerned about any of these changes in behavior, talk to your pediatrician or a mental health provider such as Region Ten (regionten.org) or ReadyKids (readykidscville.org).
Parents can anchor children as they navigate the losses, changes and new realities of COVID-19. Here are some tips for supporting children during these uncertain times:
• Share information, but don’t overshare. When talking about COVID-19, young children may feel scared by discussion of illness and death. Let them ask questions, and share age-appropriate information. It’s OK to answer, “I don’t know.” Reassure them that your family is doing things (such as washing hands and social distancing) to help keep everyone safe.
• Structure their day and maintain routines. Consistency and predictability are calming during times of stress. Designate times of the day for schoolwork, chores and outside break time. Also, try to maintain some pre-quarantine routines, like waking up, eating and going to bed at their normal times.
• Stay connected to family and friends. Social distancing is really just physical distancing. More than ever, we need social connection. Zoom parties, letter writing and car parades are all wonderful reminders that we’re still here for each other.
• Model calm. Children look to adults for reassurance and often mirror how adults are feeling. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, take a break. Weave in brief activities throughout the day, such as walking or taking a few deep breaths. Limit news and social media that fuels anxiety; instead, focus on things that take your mind off the crisis.
• Look for the positives. Talk as a family about what you have gained during this time. Perhaps your family is taking more walks together, a child learned to ride a bike, or your teen learned to bake. You also can point out the people who are helping — the healthcare workers, or those sewing masks, adopting pets or distributing food to those in need.
• Don’t expect perfection. Remember to be kind to yourself. If you lose your patience, take a deep breath, apologize, and start again. This is a stressful time for us all
Most of all, remember that children are resilient, and, with support from caring adults, they can maintain trust in the world around them.
For more information on supporting children and teens, see Region Ten’s Facebook page or check out its virtual Parenting Support Zoom meetings every other week. The next group is at 8 p.m. May 26. Call (434) 872-1737 to register.
Jennifer Senator is a student assistance specialist for Region Ten Community Services Board.
