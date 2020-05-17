A stroke is a medical emergency that requires immediate medical attention. A stroke occurs when blood flow to a portion of the brain is blocked or severely reduced because of a clot in a blood vessel, or because of a ruptured blood vessel. The longer that portion of the brain is deprived of blood, the greater the number of brain cells that will die. A stroke can quickly result in serious disability or death.
With everyone’s attention riveted on coronavirus, it’s important to understand that strokes still occur, and they still need to be treated as soon as possible. If you or someone you know is suffering the signs or symptoms of stroke, call 911 immediately. Our emergency departments are still treating patients with medical emergencies like stroke, even during this coronavirus pandemic.
What are the signs and symptoms of stroke?
A stroke is characterized by the sudden onset of one or more of the following symptoms. To help you remember the symptoms, think of the acronym BE FAST:
B — Balance: loss of balance or coordination, headache or dizziness
E — Eyes: blurred vision, double vision, or persistent vision loss or visual trouble, especially in one eye
F — Face: one side of the face is drooping
A — Arms: weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, especially on one side
S — Speech: difficulty speaking, slurred speech or speech loss
T — Time: time to call 911; also, note the time of onset of symptoms, or when they were first noticed
If someone has signs of stroke, they need to be treated at an Emergency Department (ED) right away. Delaying treatment can result in serious disability or death. Call 911; do not take the person to the hospital yourself.
Understand your risk of stroke
Some risk factors, like your age, cannot be controlled, but others depend on lifestyle decisions over which you do have control. Chief risks for stroke include the following:
• High blood pressure: A leading risk factor; keep watch on your blood pressure and control it with diet and exercise, and with medication, if appropriate.
• Age: Strokes occur in people of all ages, but most strokes occur in older people.
• Obesity: Excess weight can increase inflammation within the body, which can lead to poor blood flow and stroke.
• Sedentary lifestyle: A prime contributor to obesity and related problems, like diabetes and stroke.
• Diabetes: High blood sugar levels that lead to diabetes mellitus can damage the blood vessels, including those in the brain that can cause stroke
• Sleep apnea: Can lead to low oxygen levels and high blood pressure, which increase your stroke risk.
• Smoking: Doubles your stroke risk by damaging blood vessels and increasing your risk of blood clots that can lodge in the brain and cause stroke.
• Untreated/non-managed atrial fibrillation. The most common cause of stroke is a blood clot. Atrial fibrillation, a common type of irregular heart rhythm, can cause blood to pool in the heart and form clots, which can then travel to the brain and cause a stroke.
• Race and ethnicity: African Americans and Hispanics are at increased risk for strokes.
During the coronavirus pandemic, is it safe to go to the ER?
Staying home is the best way to fight COVID-19, but delaying treatment for suspected stroke — or suspected heart attack, serious injuries, severe illness or worsening symptoms — is dangerous.
Sentara remains dedicated to treating patients with cardiovascular disease and stroke. Indeed, we are taking extreme precautions in our hospitals to minimize the risk of spreading COVID disease. When entering a Sentara emergency department, you can expect to be immediately separated from others based on the likelihood of COVID-19, met by staff members dressed in appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), and given a mask if you do not already have one. We are also placing stringent safeguards within the hospitals for patients who need to be admitted for disease processes not related to COVID-19 to reduce the risk of their contracting the disease during hospitalization.
Get help fast
If you think you are having a medical emergency like a stroke, or if someone you know is, do not hesitate to call 911.
