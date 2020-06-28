It has been a long three months, to say the least.
In early March, the first COVID-19 case was reported in the Charlottesville area. Since then, the world has flipped upside down.
On March 30, the Commonwealth entered a “stay-at-home” order, effective all the way through June 10. While staying home, Virginians learned terms such as “flatten the curve,” “social distancing” and “contact tracing,” which led us to where we are today. Gov. Ralph Northam developed a Forward Virginia plan with three phases, which were designed to help ease public health restrictions while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
Phase One of Northam’s Forward Virginia plan began on May 15, roughly a month and a half into the stay-at-home order. A few weeks later, on June 5, the Commonwealth entered Phase Two. Recently, Governor Northam announced that Virginia will enter Phase Three on Wednesday, in response to a downward trend in COVID-19 cases alongside increasing testing numbers.
Phase Three marks a big step in returning to conditions prior to the start of the pandemic, but we are not nearly out of the woods yet.
A number of regulations remain in place, and they must be followed to help prevent any further spread or spikes in COVID-19 cases. Face coverings/masks still will be required in public settings. Teleworking also continues to be strongly encouraged. Vulnerable populations are still safer at home, including anyone younger than 1 or older than 60, people with chronic health conditions or compromised immune systems, and pregnant women.
Here is what else you need to know about Phase Three, compared to Phase Two:
» Gatherings: 250 person limit (previously 50 person limit)
» Retail: Now open at 100% capacity with 6-foot physical distance (previously 50% capacity)
» Restaurants, breweries, food trucks and wineries: Open for takeout, delivery or dine-in; indoor and outdoor seating at 250-person limit or 50% capacity, whichever is lower (previously takeout and delivery only; indoor and outdoor seating at 50% capacity)
» Gyms, indoor exercise facilities: Open at no more than 75% capacity while maintaining 10-feet physical distance (previously no more than 30% capacity)
» Movie theaters, bowling alleys, indoor music venues: Open at 50% occupancy or 1,000 people, whichever is lower (previously closed)
» Places of worship: Drive-in services recommended; indoor limit at 250 people (previously indoor limit was 50% capacity)
» Barbershops, salons, tattoo parlors, spas, tanning and nail salons: 6-foot physical distance required (previously appointment only and 50% capacity)
» Outdoor pools: Open for lap swimming, free swimming and deck seating all at 75% capacity, with 10-foot physical distance (previously open for lap swimming and deck seating only with 10-feet physical distance)
» Beaches: Remain open
» State Parks: Remain open
» Overnight summer camps: Remain closed
Although we are entering Phase Three, it is critical that people continue to be cautious and help prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Important preventative practices include, but are not limited to: wearing face coverings any time in public; physically distancing 6 feet from other people; washing hands frequently; and staying home when sick. It is also important that people have access to COVID-19 testing if or when they have been exposed to the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) is hosting free COVID-19 drive-through testing sites multiple times per week throughout the district, which includes Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties. Testing is by appointment only and is for anyone older than 6.
For more COVID-19 information and testing resources, call TJHD’s COVID-19 hotline, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (434) 972-6261, or visit TJHD.org.
