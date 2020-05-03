In our new normal — or whatever you want to call it — the health and safety of our loved ones and ourselves is top priority. You have heard it a million times by now — wash your hands; stay at home; when you must go out, wear a face covering; and keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and others.
These changes to our behavior will be necessary for the foreseeable future as we continue to face COVID-19. Another important behavior change to consider to is to quit smoking. Now more than ever, quitting smoking or using other tobacco and nicotine products is one of the best ways to protect your health.
What do smoking and vaping have to do with COVID-19?
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease, which means it infects the lungs. Tobacco use lowers the lungs’ ability to fight off and heal from infection. The lungs are delicate organs built to inhale oxygen. Smoking causes inflammation of the lungs and damages the fine hair-like lining of the airways called cilia. Cilia cleans mucus and dirt out of the airway to protect the lungs. Smoking can paralyze and kill cilia, increasing chances for respiratory infections like COVID-19. (Source: smokefree.gov/quit-smoking)
Early studies show tobacco use increases the risk of complications from COVID-19. The studies show that people who smoke tend to have more severe cases of COVID-19, as well as worse health outcomes, such as a longer and more difficult recovery, need for more medical interventions like being treated in an ICU, needing a ventilator, and higher rate of death. (Source: tobaccoinduceddiseases.org)
Because vaping is newer, we know less about its long-term effects on the lungs and the body’s overall health. But early studies show that, like smoking, vaping can cause damage such as inflammation of the lungs and airways and weaken the immune system. (Source: sciencedaily.com)
Secondhand smoke and aerosol exposure also can harm the immune system and lung function of those around you, which may be additional motivation to quit now that so many families are at home together for most of the day. (Source: cdc.gov)
Tobacco use and stress
There is no shortage of stress these days. And for many tobacco and nicotine users, stress is a trigger to smoke, dip or vape.
Nicotine is a mood-altering drug that tricks the brain into thinking it has a calming effect — when, in reality, nicotine raises stress levels and leaves the body feeling worse than before the initial rush of nicotine. While the journey to get there is often challenging, quitting tobacco actually reduces stress in the long-term. (Source: my.clevelandclinic.org)
Now’s the time to quit
Quitting tobacco and nicotine can feel overwhelming, but free help is available. Even now, when it is common to feel especially isolated, you don’t have to quit on your own.
Contact a Quit Coach through Quit Now Virginia over the phone at (800) QUIT NOW or online at quitnow.net/virginia. Quit Coaches provide virtual personalized support. They also can offer Nicotine Replacement Therapy to help.
Another way to combat social isolation is to join an online community. Become an Ex (becomeanex.org) provides an online support group for people to connect on their journey to quitting. Quitting nicotine and tobacco can be very difficult, but it is one of the best ways to protect your health during this pandemic and beyond.
For more on COVID-19, please contact the Thomas Jefferson Health District COVID-19 hotline, which is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (434) 972-6261, or visit our website: tjhd.org.
