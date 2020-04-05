A term you likely never heard before a few weeks ago, "social distancing," is now everywhere. Because the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, are new, there is still much we are trying to learn about it.
One thing we know for sure is that the best way to limit the spread of the disease is by reducing our close interactions with people. When people practice social distancing, they are much less likely to get sick from COVID-19 or give it to others. Other important measures like washing your hands, keeping your hands away from your face, and regularly sanitizing commonly touched surfaces also greatly reduce the risk of disease.
Taking these steps protects those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and helps prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed. These measures also provide time for scientists to develop vaccine and treatment options (Source: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/prevention-tips/).
But what does social distancing look like in practice? Here are some suggestions for how to adjust your daily routine:
● Limit trips to the grocery store and pharmacy. Try to limit trips for food and supplies to once each week. Make a list before you go and send only one person. Try to make the trip during non-peak hours, and make sure to keep 6 feet of distance between yourself and other shoppers and employees. When you get home and unpack your groceries, remember to wash your hands.
● Take in-person meetings and gatherings online. Social distancing is not social isolation. In fact, some experts have begun using the term "physical distancing" to make clear that physical contact is the real concern. It is important to stay connected to your friends and family. With the exception of people you live with, use the internet and social media for staying in touch. This is especially important for older persons and individuals with health conditions. If you must continue to go to work or have in-person meetings, keep interactions short and try to maintain 6 feet of distance from others when possible. When you must go out, be kind to health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees and others who must continue to go to work.
● Opt for delivery or curbside pickup when available. Many restaurants and small businesses are prepared to support social distancing by making their goods available for delivery or pickup. If you get food from a restaurant, put it in your own clean container and wash your hands before eating.
● Get outside, but avoid groups. If you are feeling well, it is OK to spend time outside enjoying the spring weather. But even outside, social distancing is still important, so be sure to give others plenty of space on the sidewalks and paths and in other public spaces.
● If you are sick, social distancing is especially important. Call your primary care provider if you feel sick. If you don’t have a primary care provider, contact your local urgent care facility. Do not show up without an appointment; always call ahead.
In an effort to make it easier for people to practice social distancing, Gov. Ralph Northam recently issued a statewide order to close all non-essential businesses and kindergarten through 12th-grade schools through the end of the school year, and to limit gatherings to no more than 10 individuals. The executive order also asks that all Virginians avoid traveling outside the home when unnecessary (Source: https://www.governor.virginia.gov/).
None of the measures taken by elected officials, educational and healthcare institutions or businesses is done lightly. At the time of writing, COVID-19 already has sickened more than 450,000 people worldwide (Source: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019). So, even when it seems overly cautious or difficult to separate ourselves from the people and activities we enjoy, it is very important that we all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Thomas Jefferson Health District COVID-19 hotline, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (434) 972-6261, or visit our website: tjhd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.