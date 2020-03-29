With the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, historic efforts are under way worldwide to keep our communities safe and well. We’re seeing people put their own lives on hold to help protect others who are at greater risk of serious illness.
The scale of this effort is unprecedented and commendable. However, the generosity and compassion we’re seeing now is not at all surprising for a transplant surgeon who witnesses selfless acts like these each and every day.
Organ donors provide the gift of life year-round. Unfortunately, the demand for organs is still far greater than the supply. The average wait time for a patient to receive a kidney, for example, is now between four to five years. Sadly, almost two dozen eligible patients die each day waiting for the right organ to become available.
It’s time we change the trajectory.
As we approach Donate Life Month, consider this: you can positively impact the lives of others just as you’re doing now by practicing social distancing and taking other recommended pandemic precautions. Please take a few minutes out of this quarantine period to do your research on becoming an organ donor.
Who can be an organ donor?
• Deceased donors. Today, there are few limitations that would prevent you from donating your organs after you die. Even those people with previously disqualifying conditions, such as HIV or hepatitis C, can now donate to others with the same condition.
Advanced age, too, is no longer an automatic disqualifier as it was in years past. Every donor is evaluated on an individual basis to determine which organs may be used. Even if organs like the heart or kidneys show signs of age, you still could donate another organ, such as your liver, tissue or corneas.
• Living donors. For patients in need of kidney or liver transplantation, often the best candidate to donate is a family member. A relative is more likely to be a suitable match in terms of blood and tissue type, and typically is more than willing to help.
As with any surgery, donation does carry a slight risk for a living donor. However, there is no evidence that the procedure shortens a donor’s lifespan. To minimize the risk of living organ donation, the transplant team will examine your detailed medical history and conduct a series of tests. People with pre-existing conditions, such as heart failure or cancer, may not be eligible to donate.
• Altruistic donors. The only way we will be able to meet the growing demand for donated organs is to increase the number of living donations. Altruistic donors are leading the way. These are people who donate a kidney or part of their liver to an unknown recipient. They may be matched with a recipient for a direct donation, or they may be part of a paired exchange.
Paired exchange is common when a family member of someone in need is not a match, but is still willing to be a donor. In these cases, the donor gives an organ to someone who is the best match, and, in turn, that donor’s relative receives an organ from another, best-matched altruistic donor.
At UVa, living donor coordinators help screen potential kidney and liver donors to determine eligibility and guide them through the donation process. If you are interested in being an organ donor, call (800) 543-8814.
Donate Life Month
April is Donate Life Month. If you are considering becoming an organ donor, UVa Health System can help. Go to uvahealth.com/services/transplant/organ-donation to learn more about the types of organ donation, why it’s important and how to register. To learn more about organ transplant at UVa, visit uvahealth.com/transplant.
