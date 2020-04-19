There is no guidebook for global pandemic. Fear and anxiety are to be expected. Financial challenges, social isolation, concerns about illness and other worries create significant stressors for everyone, but have even greater impact on community members who already face health, wealth and racial disparities.
Research about mental health during times of community crisis shows that there are five human needs: safety, calm, connections, self-efficacy, and hope or confidence. Luckily, there are regular actions and local resources that can help with these needs.
Stay safe
With so much information about coronavirus, it is important to use credible sources. Thomas Jefferson Health District has a COVID-19 information line at (434) 972-6261 for questions about testing and safety for residents of Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties.
Take calming breaks
Notice when the media or other activities become stressful, and take a break. It can be helpful to schedule time every day for the activities you enjoy, such as walking, meditation, gardening or art.
Stay connected
Reach out to friends, family, co-workers and neighbors by phone or a virtual platform to connect and talk about stressors with one another. Connect with older adults and vulnerable people who are isolated and would welcome the connection.
Build a “can-do” attitude
Keeping a routine can be important, particularly for children. Work with your family to set achievable goals for the special circumstances in your life. Take concrete steps on things you can control, like creating activities for children or coordinating plans for groceries and supplies.
Maintain hope
Our community has many strengths and resources. Neighbors are helping neighbors with activities like delivering groceries and medication, or creating and donating needed healthcare equipment. Helping others builds hope for yourself and for those you help.
Reaching out for help
Significant changes in behavior, relationships and emotions may signal the need for mental health support using phone or virtual platforms. If you have insurance, many companies are not charging co-pays for mental health services until June. If you’ve lost income, you can find out if you are eligible for coverage through the Affordable Care Act or Medicaid at coverva.org/eligibility/.
Many organizations are offering mental health services locally, including:
» Region Ten has virtual appointments for individual and group therapy and case management for children, teens and adults. New offerings include groups for youths to talk about anxiety and coping, a Spanish language group for teens, stress management for adults, and substance-use groups for adults and teens. See regionten.org for more info on how to get connected. As always, Region Ten provides emergency services 24/7 at (434) 972-1800.
» The Women’s Initiative offers free short-term sessions with a counselor during its call-in clinic hours. Sessions offer assistance including eligibility for individual counseling and other services, self-care planning, referrals and more. Call (434) 872-0047 or email info@thewomensinitiative.org.
» On Our Own is offering a variety of its weekly on-line support groups, including an anxiety group, peer support, anger management and SMART recovery. See https://onourowncville.org/calendar/ for its calendar.
» Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), like UVa’s FEAP, can offer short-term counseling and stress reduction support. If you work for a large organization, check with your human resources department to see if you have an EAP.
» Central Virginia Clinicians of Color Network is offering an emotional support line. Call (434) 218-0440 and leave your name, phone and email. Individuals will be called back on Wednesday evenings, in the order voicemails are received.
The Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition has these and other resources posted on its blog at helphappenshere.org/coronavirus. Please help us share these tips and resources with your loved ones. We are in this together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.