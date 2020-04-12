In Virginia, April has been designated Advance Care Planning Month, and National Advance Care Planning Week is April 23 to 27. With everyone’s attention focused on the coronavirus outbreak and our healthcare system’s response, now is a good time perhaps to think about creating an advance care plan.
The advance care plan or directive — also known as a living will — is a document that specifies which medical treatments you would want to receive if you were unconscious or otherwise unable to make your wishes known. Legally valid throughout the United States, an advance care plan goes into effect only if you can’t make decisions for yourself. You don’t need an attorney to create or validate your plan; however, to make this a legal document, you need two adults to witnesses your signature. The document doesn’t expire until you replace it with an updated version.
An advance care plan can be as detailed as you want, explaining how far you would like medical professionals to go to keep you alive, or what they can do to keep you comfortable, avoiding invasive interventions and allowing a peaceful and supported end of life. It even can contain instructions about donating your body to science or donating your organs after death.
In the plan, you designate primary and secondary healthcare agents, who can act on your behalf if you are incapacitated. Your primary and secondary agents can be anyone older than 18 whom you believe will follow your healthcare wishes. It’s important to note that a healthcare agent is not the same as a financial power of attorney.
Why are plans important?Given modern medical technology, life often can be extended further than ever before, even in cases of life-threatening illness or a serious accident. However, there’s also the issue of quality of life. Consider what quality of life means to you. Think about your own beliefs, values and worldview as you decide how much medical intervention is acceptable if there is little or no chance of regaining your previous lifestyle.
Over the years, the question people ask themselves about extraordinary life-saving measures has changed. It’s no longer, “Do we want these measures taken?” More and more the question is, “Just because we can, should we?”
People increasingly are answering “no” to both questions, so it’s vital that they state their wishes in an official document like an advance care plan. Otherwise, it’s possible that a person might receive treatment that is unwanted and invasive, prolongs the dying process, leaves behind crushing medical bills, or goes against one’s values or beliefs.
In addition, an advance care plan releases family members from having to make difficult decisions in the midst of a crisis. It can help eliminate potential doubt and disagreement among family members. An advance care plan truly is a gift to loved ones.
How to create a plan
Creating and validating an advance care plan is easy. Many hospitals, including Sentara Martha Jefferson, offer free information and even provide workshops, when appropriate, for the general public and one-on-one assistance (by appointment).
Hospitals are not the only places where you can get an advance care plan — many religious groups have their own versions of the document, as do many nonprofit groups and other organizations.
All that is required to make the plan valid is your signature, the date the document is signed and the signatures of two witnesses. The document does not need to be notarized.
Once the plan is validated, you keep the original. You should provide copies to your physician(s), hospital, the healthcare agents named in the plan, family members, attorneys, and other significant persons.
If you wish, you also can file your plan with the U.S. Living Will Registry. You will receive a card with a code number, and from that point on, wherever you are in the United States, healthcare professionals can access your plan using your registry number on the card.
You can change your plan at any time — and you probably should whenever you experience a major life change. To update, draw up a fresh document, sign it in the presence of two witnesses, and resubmit it.
One final but key point: When thinking about what you want to go in your plan, it’s important to share your wishes with your loved ones and medical providers. Open and honest communication is best for everyone involved in the discussion.
For more information, call Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital at (434) 654-8407.
