Bree Luck has resigned as producing artistic director of Live Arts, and the theater's Board of Directors has tapped interim leaders for the transition period.
Barbara Kessler will serve as executive director and Jeremy Duncan Pape will be artistic director. The board announced their six-month interim appointments and Luck's departure Tuesday afternoon.
Kessler will take a leave of absence from the Live Arts board during her interim appointment. Her background includes nonprofit board leadership, human resources management and workforce development programs at Piedmont Virginia Community College, the University of Virginia and SNL Financial.
Pape, who has served as Live Arts' technical director, worked in New York City as a director, technical director and production manager for Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and The Amoralists. He served as associate artistic director at End Times Productions and was founding artistic director of No-Win Productions.
Luck directed eight productions during her time at the helm, and under her leadership, each subscription package sold out before the season opened. She also served Live Arts as education director and interim managing artistic director.
Luck, who will leave in mid-August, worked with board and staff members and volunteers to create a strategic plan for the next three years, and she leaves the theater in a healthy financial state and with a growing reserve fund, the board said in Tuesday's statement.