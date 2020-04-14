Live Arts is launching a new fundraising campaign to battle the financial effects of postponements and cancellations resulting from COVID-19 novel coronavirus stay-at-home mandates.
The theater company's Forging Ahead Campaign will include a free live-streamed "30 Plays in 30 Days" festival in May and a free "Life Arts" video series that'll share practical how-to tips for sewing on buttons, installing drywall anchors and other life skills.
"30 Plays in 30 Days" will culminate with a May 31 virtual reveal of Live Arts' 30th-anniversary season, according to an announcement released Tuesday. Staff members and volunteers will collaborate remotely to pay homage to Live Arts' history each day by producing abbreviated versions of plays from each year of its previous seasons, ending with a postponed show from the 29th season on the 30th day.
Live Arts is launching the new campaign to raise $250,000 to help close its $410,000 income gap, which represents about 41% of its annual budget.
Going dark on March 14 to help protect theater patrons from the spread of COVID-19 took a financial toll, with about half of the loss resulting from the need to call off four scheduled shows, several education programs, summer camps and the theater's Fringe Festival, according to the release. The other half of the loss came from unrealized income, including space rentals, playbill advertising, canceled fundraisers, sponsorships and individual giving.
Ticket holders already have helped by donating more than $23,000 in unused tickets to canceled plays and workshops.
For information, go to livearts.org/forging-ahead/ or call (434) 977-4177.
