Local magician and illusionist Wes Iseli will appear in the third episode of Penn & Teller's competition show "Fool Us." He can be seen on July 6 on the CW Network.

Iseli was able to film his spot in March at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas before closings and stay-at-home safety measures went into effect for the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Fool Us" gives magicians and illusionists the opportunity to present their best tricks in front of famed magician-comedian duo Penn & Teller.  If Penn & Teller are unable to figure out how a magician's trick was achieved, the magician wins a trophy and a trip to Las Vegas to perform as the opening act for Penn & Teller's show at the Rio Hotel & Casino. 

Iseli's career takes him to resorts, country clubs, trade shows, theaters and other venues along the East Coast. He recently was hired as a USDA-certified animal trainer and magic consultant for "The Carbonaro Effect" on truTV.

