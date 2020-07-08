This year’s Maupintown Film Festival will take place from Friday through Sunday online at maupintownfilm festival.com.
“Queen” is the theme for the seventh annual festival, which will celebrate Black women by screening films made by and about them.
Browse the online catalog to see the range of films offered. The lineup includes the narrative feature “DAR HE: The Lynching of Emmett Till” and the documentary shorts “12 Ingredients Over the Generations,” “Black Bus Stop,” “Byrdland: From Being Property to Owning Property,” “Carry On: The Life and Legacy of Maggie Lena Walker,” “Kindred Spirits: Artists Hilda Wilkinson Brown and Lilian Thomas Burwell” and “Little Forest Space.”
Documentary features will include “Albemarle’s Black Classrooms,” “Anywhere But Here,” “Black Women in Education,” “The Coachman,” “Color Line of Scrimmage,” “A Conversation with Nikki Giovanni,” “Savages, Servants and Specialty Acts” and “When Venus Clapback Fell in Love with Black Women.”
Narrative shorts include “All the Smoke,” “Dignity,” “Little Men” and “Welfare Check.”
The festival began in 2015 as a way to share stories about African American people and culture that often didn’t get told. Watching the films together gives families and friends the opportunity to discuss issues raised by the films and share their own stories.
Pre-order your films for prices ranging from $5 to $1. For details and registration, head to maupintownfilm festival.com.
