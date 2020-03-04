“Men on Boats,” the Mentor/Apprentice Program production for the 29th season at Live Arts, gets started with a free preview at 8 p.m. Thursday. Opening night is at 8 p.m. Friday.
The play, which Jaclyn Backhaus based on the 1869 story of 10 explorers who set out to chart the rivers that led to the Grand Canyon, will give teenage apprentices the chance to work with theater veterans to learn how to create and present a full-fledged production.
Jeremy Duncan Pape, Live Arts’ interim artistic director, is directing the production. Kelli Shermeyer is producer; Miller Susen is education director and Mentor/Apprentice Program facilitator.
Skye Devlin is assistant director and sound designer, Shelby Edwards is stage manager, Maya Wood is scenic designer, Heather Hutton is lighting designer, Amy Goffman is costume designer, Daryl O’Connor is properties designer, Laura Slack is hair and makeup designer, Tim White is script coach, John Conover is dramaturg and choreographer, Margaret Ryan-Byrne is lightboard operator and Sarah Meyer is soundboard operator.
The apprentice team includes producing apprentice Parker Nelson, stage management apprentice Riley Gonzalez, scenic design apprentices Dakota Duncan and Phoebe Rebhorn, lighting design apprentices Sarah Meyer and Margaret Ryan-Byrne, costume design apprentices Georgia Wyatt and Sofie Swift and properties design apprentice Marietta Feigert.
The show is known for its creative approach to casting. “Men on Boats” features no men and no boats. The script calls for female-identifying, trans-identifying, gender-fluid and non-gender-conforming actors.
The cast includes Jennifer Peart as John Wesley Powell, Ti Ames as William Dunn/Mr. Asa, Stella Bowman as John Colton Sumner, Mariah Layman as Old Shady, Anne Loebs as Bradley, Abri Roberts-Kedes as O.G. Howland/Tsauwiat, Alana Adams as Seneca Howland/The Bishop, Gretchen York as Frank Goodman, Jen Lawless as Hall and Deborah Arenstein as Hawkins.
Tickets are $26; seniors and students get in for $22. Everyone gets in on Wednesday evenings on a pay-what-you-can basis. The show runs through March 28. Call the box office at (434) 977-4177, Ext, 123, or go online to livearts.org to reserve your seats.
