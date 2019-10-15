Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for MercyMe’s tour stop at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 22, 2020. Jeremy Camp and David Leonard also will be on the bill.
MercyMe is touring with a new single, “Almost Home.” The multi platinum-selling Christian band’s hit “I Can Only Imagine,” which frontman Bart Millard wrote after the death of his father, became the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double platinum in the digital domain.
Tickets will be sold at the arena’s box office and online at ticketmaster.com.
